Deion Sanders Fittingly Compares Himself To Santa Claus: Colorado Coach Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Deion Sanders is the gift that keeps on giving for Colorado athletics since he was hired last year. Whether it’s on the field or off, Coach Prime has delivered a few magical moments, just as Santa Claus does every December.

Speaking of the pair, you might think they don’t have much in common, but Colorado AD Rick George would tell you different, judging by all of the commotion around the football program. Having both ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ and ‘College Gameday’ coming to town this weekend is the free promotion George could only write Santa for, or just attain by hiring Deion Sanders.

Speaking with reporters this week, Coach Prime was asked if he’s had time to take a step back and enjoy some of these wild moments over the last few weeks.

“No. Santa ain’t got time. He’s gotta deliver the gifts. He ain’t got time to enjoy his cookies,”Deion Sanders noted. “That’s all he gets, and I ain’t got time for that. I’ve got to keep it going. I’ve got to keep this machine going and make sure we stay on the right path and make sure we’re locked in and focused on the right things, make sure we’re practicing adequately, make sure we’re giving it our all….It’s a lot driving this train, it’s not easy.”

Deion Sanders, Colorado Looking For 3-0 Start

Deion Sanders could have his team ranked inside the top-15 before traveling to Eugene for a showdown with the Ducks. First, Colorado has to take care of in-state rival Colorado State, but then all eyes turn towards a monster clash in the Northwest.

Deion Sanders checked on an injured TCU running back during Colorado’s win, and shared with him a motivational message. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

I’d imagine he’s looking for his team to play a cleaner game against Colorado State this weekend, en-route to Eugene, Oregon, but the Buffs could also be a top-15 team come Sunday morning. If this is the case, expect Santa Claus, AKA Deion Sanders, sorry kids, to deliver further gifts to the Colorado athletic department, with another week of positive coverage.

Good thing for Deion that he’s in-shape, because he’s been climbing down a lot of chimneys lately in Boulder, starting with AD Rick George’s house.