Colorado State Coach Tells Deion Sanders To Act Right When Speaking To Adults

Videos by OutKick

Looks like Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell wants all the Deion Sanders smoke.

Norvell took a Buffalo-sized swipe at Coach Prime this week during his weekly coach’s show, essentially calling Sanders an immature child and complaining because his poor players had to do too many TV interviews this week.

“They’re tired of all that stuff,” Norvell said on the show (around the 43-minute mark). “They really are tired of it. And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me.”

Jay Norvell calls out Deion Sanders

Ding, ding, ding! Primetime showdown in Boulder Saturday night between Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell. Some coaches don’t like poking the bear. Don’t like giving 24-point favorites any bulletin board material.

But not Jay Norvell. Nope. The Colorado State coach didn’t just poke the bear, he curb-stomped it into next week.

It’s an obvious shot at Deion Sanders, even though Norvell didn’t use Prime’s name. I don’t think it’s a secret that Prime likes to do interviews with sunglasses and a hat on. He’s been on TV so much the first two weeks of the season that I think everyone knows who Norvell is talking about at this point.

“They’re not gonna like us, no matter what we say or do,” Norvell continued. “It doesn’t matter. OK, so let’s go up there and play. That’s just how I feel about it. I don’t mean to take over the show. I’m just tired of it. I mean, I’m tired of all that stuff. And I know everybody else is too. So let’s go play.”

I can’t wait for the Deion Sanders pregame speech for this one. He had the fellas at Colorado ready to run through a brick wall with the one last Saturday before the Nebraska game, but that was kid’s play compared to this.

I’m all for it, by the way. Let’s go. All in on this little showdown Saturday night. I’m gonna need something to do after watching the Gators lose by 40, anyways.

Norvell vs. Deion Sanders. Who ya got?

Can’t wait to see it unfold.