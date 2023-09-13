Deion Sanders’ Speech Before Colorado Beat Nebraska Deserves An Oscar

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has the college football world wrapped around his finger right now, and the Colorado head coach is here to make sure we know he takes it personal.

Like, really, reallllllly personal.

Coach Prime and the Buffs are 2-0, coming off a dominant win over Nebraska, and getting ready to welcome both College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff to Boulder for Saturday’s showdown with Colorado State.

And I got news for the Rams — if Sanders gives the fellas in the locker room any type of pregame speech Saturday like he did before the Nebraska game, they better buckle up and strap in.

It’s personal!

My God. Even the staunchest Deion Sanders detractor can’t tell me they’re not ready to attack the day after that little speech.

Look, I know we talk about Prime a lot, but it ain’t just OutKick. Literally everyone is talking about Colorado right now. The Buffs are by far the biggest story in college football through two weeks and it ain’t close.

You do realize this is a program that won like six games over the past decade, right? And now they’re just casually 2-0, ranked No. 18 and about to host not one, but TWO kickoff shows Saturday?

Deion Sanders told us all — ad nauseum, by the way — that they were coming. We comin, we comin, we comin!

Well, they’re here. And if pregame speeches like the one Prime gave before kicking Nebraska’s ass is any indication, they’re not going anywhere, any time soon.

Love the little jab at Matt Rhule in there, too. Nothing too big, but just enough to let us know that it was personal.

PS: this guy in the comments section is all of us:

I just tackled six people in Walmart 😂 It wasn’t personal it was that speech.