Matt Rhule is set to get his first taste of the Colorado rivalry during the second week of his first season at Nebraska and its coming with new life. The Buffaloes, led by Deion Sanders, are relevant for the first time in a long time.

Although you might not consider the two schools to be “rivals” based on recent history, the two schools have played 71 times since 1898. Nebraska and Colorado border each other, so not only do they duke it out on the gridiron, they’re also recruiting the same areas and the same players.

Things really intensified between the two schools in the 1980s when the Buffaloes started to reach the top of college football. It really got spicy in the 1990s when both schools were frequently ranked inside the Top 10, and sometimes the Top Five.

Although there was undeniable beef between both programs, the rivalry was often questioned. Colorado viewed Nebraska as its biggest rival, but Nebraska usually considered Oklahoma to be its most significant rival.

Rhule is changing that narrative already. The Cornhuskers are set to travel to Boulder and face the Buffaloes on Sept. 9, 2023.

The 2023 schedule is here. pic.twitter.com/0yluYoXF6l — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 26, 2022

Rhule had nothing to do with that scheduling, but he is doing his part to build the hype!

As things currently stand, Nebraska leads the all-time series 49-20-2. Colorado, though, has won each of the last two meetings and Coach Prime would love to make a statement in his first year.

Matt Rhule and Deion Sanders have intensified the rivalry between Colorado and Nebraska.

The rivalry is back. There is no more debate.

Rhule believes that the renewed rivalry is great for college football. And he is right!

Good stuff from @CoachMattRhule on @DeionSanders & rekindling the Nebraska vs Colorado rivalry pic.twitter.com/39rOKxX1Px — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 22, 2022

The 48-year-old head coach is reminded of the rivalry each and every day. He and the Cornhuskers hosted one of their recruiting camps over the last week, which offered the first look at Rhule in his new signature “smock” with the Nebraska branding.

The camp also provided an inside look at Matt Rhule’s office, in which he took a photo with 2025 wide receiver Bryson Hayes.

Hanging on the wall is a very interesting photo. Right next to one of Rhule and his family.

It depicts former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne redirecting Colorado’s live buffalo mascot, Ralphie, on the field in pregame. The photo is considered one of the greats from the peak of the rivalry.

Only two things can stop Ralphie…snow and Tom Osborne. pic.twitter.com/WlKYQ054n0 — Travis Klanecky (@Travis_Klanecky) November 17, 2018

Matt Rhule is reminded of the Buffaloes and the Cornhuskers’ hatred toward them each and every day. The rivalry between Colorado and Nebraska is so back!