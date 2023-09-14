Deion Sanders Heard Jay Norvell And Coach Prime Is Now Out For Blood

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders heard the noise from Jay Norvell and Coach Prime plans to use it as ammunition in a game Colorado’s already favored in by a billion.

Buckle up, Colorado State. It is PERSONAL.

For those who missed it this morning, Jay Norvell — Colorado State’s head coach — basically called Deion Sanders a child on his weekly radio show. Why? Because Prime wears sunglasses and hats to interviews, something Norvell would never do.

“They’re tired of all that stuff,” Norvell said in a now-viral clip. “They really are tired of it. And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me.”

Just in case he was kidding when he said it, I figured I’d check out the actual video for proper context. Oh… Jay Norvell said it. And he meant it. 😎 pic.twitter.com/mHEKD8jvVQ — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 14, 2023

Colorado State foolishly poked the Deion Sanders bear

Oh no! Not great. Love it from an outsider’s view, but probably not a great thing to poke the Boulder Bear before heading to town.

Anyway, Norvell said what he said, and word spread to Colorado HQ. Deion Sanders then saw it and promptly declared war on the Rams after today’s practice.

In classic Prime fashion, the Colorado coach then uploaded his reaction to Instagram and hit send.

Deion Sanders responds to comments made from Colorado State HC Jay Norvell:



“It was just gonna be a good game, but they done messed around and made it … PERSONAL."



And away we go… 👀pic.twitter.com/5f96L1jBD2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2023

It’s personal — again. Wow!

The whole personal thing stems from another Deion Sanders/Colorado video that went viral earlier this week. OutKick wrote about it here, but Prime basically fired the fellas up before the Nebraska game by telling them how “personal” the showdown was with Matt Rhule and Co.

Colorado then went out and stuffed the Huskers in a locker to the tune of 36-14. My guess is Colorado State would LOVE that to be the final Saturday, but that’s probably too far gone now. x

Somehow, Colorado is only a 24-point favorite as of right now. I’d jump on that QUICK.

As for Deion’s son, Shilo Sanders — he also heard Norvell’s comments and proceeded to ask Pat McAfee a simple question: