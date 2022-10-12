Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks Silence On Rams Divorce As Buffalo Rumors Heat Up

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent as he recovers from a second ACL injury, but the veteran receiver may prefer to still be with the Los Angeles Rams.

Replying to a tweet Wednesday morning alleging that OBJ was spotted at the Buffalo airport, Beckham — while not confirming or denying he was in town — made it clear that he initially wanted to stay in L.A.

Here’s the full thread:

😂😂😂😂 and da commments be funny den a bihhhh! Folks n there talkin bout shxt they have ZERO idea about .. who I am as a person or a player n especially who I am on a team or in a locker room. It be a constant reminder that y’all really don’t kno shxt at alll! Krazy world — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

LOLOL LA DID LAST YEAR… crazy how a guy can leave one “team” go to another “team” and there’s two completely different stories about who I truly am. Oh my b I Mis read u! U meant my attitude about winning and that I don’t give af bout nothin else bout tht 😂😂 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. a fit with Buffalo Bills?

Beckham Jr. hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl earlier this year, and remains unsigned a quarter of the way into the 2022 season.

The veteran receiver has stayed in the public eye, attending the Rams’ championship ceremony ahead of Week 1, and showing up on the sidelines throughout the game. Beckham has also been spotted on the field for a Saints game and visited the New York Giants’ facility last week.

Around that same time, Von Miller – who played with OBJ in L.A. last season and has since signed with the Bills – said he still talks with Beckham and he the receiver could see a future in Buffalo.

Von Miller said that he talks to Odell Beckham Jr. every week and that he’s sure the WR could see himself fitting in with the Bills.



Miller said OBJ “is going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should.” — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 5, 2022

While OBJ probably won’t be ready for any game action for at least another month, he proved last season he can still be a dangerous weapon on the right team.

He recorded over 300 receiving yards and five touchdowns after signing with the Rams midseason and went insane during LA’s title run, finishing with 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games.

Could Odell Beckham Jr. join the Bills? He’s probably not returning to the Rams. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Bills (4-1) are coming off a 38-3 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Steelers and have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL, led by Josh Allen and Steffon Diggs.

The Rams (2-3), meanwhile, have lost two in a row and haven’t looked the same all season – especially on offense.

Perhaps the defending champs are regretting not at least keeping the door open for an OBJ return?

In any event, assuming Beckham Jr. is in fact in Buffalo today, it’s certainly something to monitor.