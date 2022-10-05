Von Miller Hints At Odell Beckham Jr. Joining Buffalo Bills

Von Miller wouldn’t be surprised if former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. joins the Buffalo Bills.

Speaking to the media earlier today, Miller said he’s still in constant contact with his former teammate. Miller won a Super Bowl with Beckham Jr. with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

“Probably every week,” Miller said of his contact with OBJ. “I check in with him, keep in touch with him. (He’s) going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should.”

Above all, Miller added that Beckham could absolutely see himself fitting in with the Bills at some point this season.

Von Miller said that he talks to Odell Beckham Jr. every week and that he’s sure the WR could see himself fitting in with the Bills.



Miller said OBJ “is going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should.” — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 5, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. a good fit with Buffalo Bills? Von Miller thinks so

Beckham Jr. hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl earlier this year, and remains unsigned nearly a quarter of the way into the 2022 season.

The veteran receiver has certainly been in the public eye, though, attending the Rams’ championship ceremony ahead of Week 1, and showing up on the sidelines throughout the game. Beckham has also been spotted on the field for a Saints game and visited the New York Giants’ facility earlier this week.

Health, of course, is the No. 1 concern for the former Pro Bowler. He’s now suffered two ACL tears in recent years, and likely won’t be ready for true game action until November.

Still, he proved last season he’s still a dangerous weapon, recording over 300 receiving yards and five touchdowns after signing with the Rams midseason.

Odell Beckham Jr and Von Miller keep in touch. Does that mean the WR could join the Bills? (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Beckham Jr. went insane during LA’s Super Bowl run, finishing with receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

The Bills (3-1) have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL, led by Josh Allen and Steffon Diggs.

While the team has a pair of promising secondary receivers in Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to add a healthy OBJ to the mix – especially if he can replicate his late-season run from last season.

Plus, something tells me Beckham Jr. and Bills Mafia would get along pretty well.