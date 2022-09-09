Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Kicks Off Season On Rams’ Sideline

INGLEWOOD, Ca. — Veteran wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. was seen fraternizing with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams, to kick off the 2022-23 NFL season, despite still being a free agent.

Spotted Thursday on the Rams’ sideline and for the pre-game festivities at SoFi Stadium, the nine-year veteran NFL wide receiver — who helped propel the Rams to their Super Bowl 56 win before tearing his ACL in the first half — was seen holding the Lombardi alongside retired offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, as well as catching up with Rams general manager Les Snead.

OBJ also stopped by to pick up his championship ring.

Not acting coy over his desire to return to LA, Odell Beckham was also wearing Rams colors in his guest appearance.

Former LA Rams Odell Beckham and Andrew Whitworth raise the Super Trophy before NFL Opening Night

All offseason, OBJ and the Rams have been tied at the hip as the team and Snead flirt with signing the receiver.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said he has stayed in touch with OBJ, likely to keep him from signing with a different team.

After a mid-season trade with the Cleveland Browns in 2021, OBJ spent eight games with LA and accrued 305 yards and five touchdowns. The postseason is where Beckham shined brightest last year. He had 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Snead previously commented on his wish to see Odell in Blue and Yellow again: “He’s someone that we definitely want back,” Snead told reporters in March. “A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of [the Rams].”

Odell Beckman Jr. is in LA to watch the #Rams–#Bills game.



Both teams flirted with signing OBJ, and the Rams reportedly kept his locker room from last season intact.



Note the Rams colors he's wearing 👀pic.twitter.com/LQsnhgN5yH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2022

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela