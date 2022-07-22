Los Angeles Rams Unveil Super Bowl Rings; Fit with Diamonds, Removable Stadium Top And ‘End Racism’ Slogan

A ring ceremony for the Los Angeles Rams went down Thursday evening, showcasing a first look at this year’s personalized Super Bowl hardware.
The new bling featured a healthy coat of diamonds, accents of white and yellow gold, two jeweled palm trees, a Lombardi trophy and a replica of SoFi Stadium, with a removable top, placed at the center.
Some interpreted the sole Lombardi as a wink to the past St. Louis regime, overlooking their 2000 Super Bowl victory.
The 2021-22 championship rings were custom-made by Jason of Beverly Hills, who previously worked on Odell Beckham, Jr.’s custom $200,000 diamond cleats.
Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI from Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, 23-20.
Two slogans were spotted in the early look at the design: a “We Not Me” tag etched on the shank and “End Racism” line seen on the replicated field.
According to Rams Wire, the ring’s design involved creative input from players such as Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald.
The bling looked like an absolute saucer on the wearer’s hand.
Rams VP of Football & Business Affairs Tony Pastoors released a statement.
“To be able to not only win the Super Bowl but also to do it in the house Mr. Kroenke built, is really a dream come true,” said Pastoors.
“We are grateful to Jason and his team for their creativity and passion to deliver a championship ring that reflects our team and their historic season, the one-of-a-kind stadium where it happened, and the city that inspired all of it.”
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.