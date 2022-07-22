Los Angeles Rams Unveil Super Bowl Rings; Fit with Diamonds, Removable Stadium Top And ‘End Racism’ Slogan

A ring ceremony for the Los Angeles Rams went down Thursday evening, showcasing a first look at this year’s personalized Super Bowl hardware.

The new bling featured a healthy coat of diamonds, accents of white and yellow gold, two jeweled palm trees, a Lombardi trophy and a replica of SoFi Stadium, with a removable top, placed at the center.

Some interpreted the sole Lombardi as a wink to the past St. Louis regime, overlooking their 2000 Super Bowl victory.

Rams unveiled their Super Bowl LVI ring Thursday night. The shape of the Super Bowl ring mimics architectural and design elements of SoFi stadium. The .23 carats of diamonds on the columns represent the 23 points scored in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4ZKc3UFve1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2022

The 2021-22 championship rings were custom-made by Jason of Beverly Hills, who previously worked on Odell Beckham, Jr.’s custom $200,000 diamond cleats.

Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI from Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, 23-20.

Details on details on details. 💍 pic.twitter.com/JpFVf6E5oS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

More shots of the ring? More shots of the ring! 💍 pic.twitter.com/CC6h0rxVap — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

Two slogans were spotted in the early look at the design: a “We Not Me” tag etched on the shank and “End Racism” line seen on the replicated field.

According to Rams Wire, the ring’s design involved creative input from players such as Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald.

Shine bright like our diamonds. 💍 pic.twitter.com/yEdQDD951s — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

The bling looked like an absolute saucer on the wearer’s hand.

SOME REALLY BIG RINGS. 💍 pic.twitter.com/T8pEj6m0WF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

When the Super Bowl ring is bigger and more blingy than the Rolex. Congratulations @MGtweetymonster and wow @RamsNFL an absolutely magnificent masterpiece of a champions ring! pic.twitter.com/jAdvRRibbP — David Canter (@davidcanter) July 22, 2022

Rams VP of Football & Business Affairs Tony Pastoors released a statement.

“To be able to not only win the Super Bowl but also to do it in the house Mr. Kroenke built, is really a dream come true,” said Pastoors.

“We are grateful to Jason and his team for their creativity and passion to deliver a championship ring that reflects our team and their historic season, the one-of-a-kind stadium where it happened, and the city that inspired all of it.”

