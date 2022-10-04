Free-Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. Visits Ex-Team, New York Giants

The New York Giants need wide receivers. Odell Beckham, Jr. is a free agent.

So why did OBJ visit his former team on Monday?

I am told that WR Odell Beckham Jr. was in the building today, doing a little visit with the #Giants, etc…….



Same day as former #Giants S Landon Collins worked out for the team.



This will be fun. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 4, 2022

Beckham was spotted at the Giants’ training facility, which came as a surprise to any fan that followed the saga between OBJ and the G-Men, leading up to their split in 2018. He reached NFL stardom in New York, and played his way to three Pro Bowl campaigns and dazzled audiences by pulling off acrobatic catches, with Eli Manning at QB.

Odell Beckham Jr. Redzone Curl & Go pic.twitter.com/EUneh18duO — Firstdown_XOs (@FirstdownXOs) September 30, 2022

However, it’s a bygone era in New York.

One OBJ probably doesn’t want to revisit, especially coming off a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham Visits The Giants

According to the New York Post‘s Paul Schwartz, Beckham was visiting former teammate Sterling Shepard.

Shepard has been sidelined for the season with a torn ACL injury. He suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. Shepard, Beckham and running back Barkley fostered a bond during their shared time with the Giants. So visiting his ol’ friend.

Odell even tweeted about rumors of a reunion.

“Ain’t no get back (sic) we only goin forward,” OBJ tweeted.

Ain’t no get back… we only goin forward — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 3, 2022

During his tenure (2014-18) in NY, Beckham cemented himself as a WR1.

With Big Blue, Beckham recorded 5,476 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns. His reputation took a hit after the infamous boat picture that preceded a lousy debut in the postseason.

Now that former Giants GM Dave Gettleman is out the door and a new offense-happy regime leading the team (amid a 3-1 record), why wouldn’t OBJ reasonably consider a return to the Giants?

What’s Next For Odell?

Beckham continues to rehab from his ACL tear, suffered in the first half of Super Bowl 56. Expectations on Odell’s next move in free agency have leaned on a reunion with the Rams. And the Rams are experiencing their own woes on offense. …

Though the Rams continue to get top-level production from WR Cooper Kupp and veteran TE Tyler Higbee, their lack of receiving depth poses serious questions over their ceiling in the NFC.

Signing former Jaguars and Bears wideout Allen Robinson gave Rams fans hope that OBJ wouldn’t be missed as much. An inability to utilize Robinson; losing Robert Woods in the offseason; and sidelining former first-round pick Tutu Atwell with a leg injury have dealt a massive blow to the offense and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The turnover-prone QB leads the league in interceptions (6). Stafford also threw a terrible pick-6 on Monday night against their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams general manager Les Snead will have to keep an eye on Beckham as the narrative of a “homecoming” in New York picks up steam.

No other destination would grant OBJ a brighter spotlight like a return to the Big Apple.