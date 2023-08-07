Notre Dame’s Olivia Fabry Is A 2023 Breakout Candidate, Drunk Girl Invades Live Broadcast & Barry Bonds Hit No. 756 Today

Videos by OutKick

Hello from the remote OutKick offices, where half the staff is on vacation and the rest of us are scratching and clawing for early-August content. Luckily, that’s pretty much why Nightcaps was invented — to find potential sleepers like Notre Dame track star Olivia Fabry.

And what better way to ring in our six-month anniversary than by welcoming Livvy — Notre Dame’s version, not the LSU one — to Nightcaps?

That’s right! Six months. What a ride. We’ve officially lasted longer than CNN+ and we’re closing in on Quiznos.

M’m, m’m, m’m, m’m m’m…toasty!

Let’s see, what do we have on the docket today? Olivia Fabry, obviously. She’s pumped for football season and so am I. It is the first week of the preseason, after all.

We’ll also check in with a reporter across the pond who gets wet with a drunk fan, look back on Barry Bonds’ record-breaking home run, and maybe catch some rays with Nebraska pole vaulter Jess Gardner.

Maybe. We’ll see how it goes.

Grab a Bud Light, throw it out, replace it with a Yuengling and settle in for a Monday Nightcaps!

Let’s start the week with some drunk girl hellbent on getting on TV

We’ll get to the Olivia Fabry Contender or Pretender section in just a bit. First, though, we have to start across the pond, where a woman got blasted and declared to the world just how wet she was.

No, seriously.

Hhaaa, I'm so wet pic.twitter.com/sPhiymEAyV — Ben's never in a rush. (@figjamben) August 5, 2023

That may be one of my favorite live TV moments of all time. So many layers, and I love the work ethic from the drunk girl here. She refuses to quit. Won’t take no for an answer. Just keeps putting her head down until she gets the line out, much to the disgust of the host back in studio.

I mean, this guy could literally not be less amused. It’s not possible. What a loser. Funny is funny, and that was funny.

Hilarious. Just mortified back in the studios. Lighten up, buddy. So what? She said she was wet on TV. Believe me, we’ve done way, waaaaaaay worse back here in the states.

I could spend hours on this topic, but these two are always atop the Unfortunate Live TV Moments power rankings, so enjoy.

Headphones in!

Notre Dame track star Olivia Fabry is a 2023-24 sleeper pick

It’s so hard to pick which one is my favorite, but I think Bill O’Reilly going absolute insane is an all-timer. At least Berman’s was after that fact. Bill unloads during the taping, and then is so flustered he screws up twice, which of course embarrasses him so much that he just goes nuts.

I love it. How do you not laugh if you’re behind the cameras there? No shot I’d hold it together.

Fine, enough stalling. Notre Dame track star Olivia Fabry should be on your radar as we head into the 2023-24 college sports season. She seems like a serious breakout candidate — joining Sydney Smith, Andreea Dragoi and Miss. State softball’s Brylie St. Clair — and certainly has the cache to make some noise.

She’s also dating Princeton football player Caleb Coleman, so mind your business if you’re in the South Bend area this fall.

Barry Bonds hit No. 756 on this day 16 years ago

Welcome to Nightcaps, Olivia Fabry! The Livvy room is awful crowded around these parts nowadays, but I feel confident we can accommodate everyone.

Unlike the frauds at the MLB Hall of Fame!

I’m firmly in the Barry Bonds should be IN camp, along with all the stars from the steroid era. Loved that era. Frankly, it’s probably my favorite time period of any sport. Baseball was so much damn fun from 1998-2005ish.

Anyway, on this date in 2007, Barry Bonds set the baseball world on fire when he hit No. 756 and (un)officially passed Hank Aaron as the all-time home run leader.

Watching Barry Bonds first chase the single-season record in 2001, and then the all-time record in 2007, was PEAK baseball. Must-watch TV every night. Non-stop ESPN live-looks from April-August, back when people watched ESPN.

Those were the days.

On this day in 2007, Barry Bonds hit home run No. 756 to become the all-time HR leader



(via @SFGiants)pic.twitter.com/jH0AUl4qQC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 7, 2021

Jonah Hill, Cavinder Twins and Ryan Leaf is ready for his second chance

Listen to that crowd. What a damn time for baseball.

OK, let’s hurry this up so we can start the new week on a high note.

Shockingly, we’re gonna go ahead and check in with the Cavinder Twins to kick things off. They’ve been in Texas for a few days now, and went viral over the weekend for showing off their mom.

As if that post didn’t bring in enough pageviews, they then stomped on the internet’s throat by riding a horse and taking in the Jake Paul fight.

What a life.

Yep — probably the right call ditching their final year of college and embracing the adult influencer life. Seems to be working out just fine so far.

Speaking of adult life, how about the month Jonah Hill just had? He took on absolute FIRE from his ex after she went on an absolute tweeting spree about their love life, and then showed up over the weekend looking like Oppenheimer.

Seriously — this is the same guy who was filling up Tide bottles in Superbad:

Is Jonah Hill wearing a white shirt and brown pants or blue shirt and black pants pic.twitter.com/NvyQLzlzpc — Ryan Gasoline (@Ryan_Gasoline) August 7, 2023

My God. I’m very much in the Fat Jonah Hill camp, and it ain’t close. Some people just look better big, and Jonah is one of them. Not a terrible problem to have.

While we’re talking about insane body transformations, here’s a name nobody’s thought about in 30 years …

The Summer transformation is complete…



218 lbs & 7.5 BF %



Football season is upon us!! #LFGOOOOO pic.twitter.com/d42FEIZtXA — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) August 6, 2023

Ryan Leaf! Our man is BACK and ready to shut down the haters.

For some context, he later said on Twitter (nope, ain’t calling it X) that he was 325 when he got out of prison in 2014, and 274 earlier this year.

For those (like me) looking to lose some of the dad bod you’ve unintentionally built over the past few years, here’s another tip from Rhino:

Food, all food, Paleo. No processed foods since March. 200 oz Water, strength training 1 to 2 times a week. — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) August 6, 2023

Nebraska pole vaulter Jess Gardner takes us into the week

A lot of folks like to make fun of Ryan Leaf, but I’m not sure there’s a human who has bounced back stronger than him.

From biggest draft bust in NFL history and convict to 7.5% body fat in 2023. Let’s have a damn week!

OK, here’s Jess Gardner to help everyone do just that. It’s preseason time. Get your minds right.

Forget Olivia Dunne. I’m all in on Notre Dame’s Olivia Fabry. Are you? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.