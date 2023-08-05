Cavinder Twins Do A Cowgirl Dance With Mom, Who Is An Instant Star

Videos by OutKick

Haley and Hanna Cavinder — the duo that makes up the popular Cavinder Twins — brought in their mom to pump out yet another viral Instagram video.

This one comes to us from the great state of Texas, and comes just days after the duo ushered in the month of August by the pool.

Looks like the apples don’t fall far from the tree!

Cavinder Twins go viral with mom

Giddy-up, from Texas!

It’s been a heater of a few months for the Cavinder girls, who nearly led Miami to a national title in the spring and then moved on to bigger and better things.

The two announced in May that they were foregoing their final year of college eligibility, and then promptly became the two newest influencers for WWE. They’ve since hung out ringside on multiple occasions, chilled with Triple H and made several appearances on the official WWE Instagram account.

Outside of “work” the two have also taken some time to enjoy the summer sun. They toured Lake Michigan, celebrated the Fourth of July in style and recently went viral by the pool to welcome in the month of August.

Needless to say, it’s been the Summer of the Cavinder Twins.

As if that wasn’t enough, they’re now enlisting the help of their mom to push them over the edge in the influencer world. Looks like she was an instant hit, too, because she returned for a follow-up video the next day.

What a heater from the Cavinder Clan. Can’t wait to see how we wrap up the summer.