Mississippi State Softball Star, Dubbed The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Diamond,’ Relaxes On The Lake

Mississippi State softball star Brylie St. Clair — dubbed the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond — spent her final days of summer on the lake before softball practice gets underway for the fall.

That’s right. Hard to believe, but the new school year is just about here. Summer is slowly fading away, fall camps are underway over on the gridiron and, pretty soon, all the other athletic programs will follow suit.

That’s why all the college athletes need to soak in the sun while they can, which is exactly what Brylie St. Clair did this week.

Brylie St. Clair draws Olivia Dunne comparison, but slow your roll

“Olivia who” one person commented, and to that I say … slow on down, folks.

We toss out Olivia Dunne often around here — the Google algo folks tell us it’s a smart play — but comments like that won’t be tolerated. There’s plenty of NIL landscape for all nowadays, so I choose to live in world where Livvy, Andreea Dragoi and Brylie St. Clair can all co-exist.

Still, a little competition never hurt anyone, so I’m here for it.

St. Clair has already been dubbed the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond, so she’s got the cache as she heads into her fifth season at Mississippi State.

Couple that with an ever-growing social media presence — including 122k followers on Instagram — and we could have a little SEC battle brewing heading into the 2023-24 season.

Different sports on the court — gymnastics and softball — but these two are both gunning for the same thing off of it, which is the top of the college influencer mountain.

Olivia Dunne has been there for years and dealt with several challengers — including Sydney Smith earlier this week.

So far, she’s held court. Is Brylie St. Clair ready to step up to the plate?

Can’t wait to find out.