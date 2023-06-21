Mississippi State Softball Player Busts Out Bikini For Fishing Trip: ‘Good Day On The Water’

Videos by OutKick

Mississippi State softball player Brylie St. Clair is apparently a fan of hitting the water to do some fishing.

The fifth year outfielder for the Bulldogs recently decided to hit the water to do a little noodling for some big fish, and the results didn’t disappoint.

St. Clair managed to bag some big catfish while rocking a bikini and declared it a “good day on the water.” It’s the perfect crossover event between Instagram content and the animal thunderdome.

The college softball player revealed in a TikTok video she ultimately ended up snagging four catfish, and decided to dump at least one back in the water.

Brylie St. Clair is a rising star online.

For those of you unaware with St. Clair’s online presence, she definitely has put together a following over the years.

She currently has 120,000 Instagram followers, and her profile is mostly just content related to her college softball career.

However, she’s also an avid outdoorsman, and that’s clear from a quick glance at her Instagram account. There’s plenty of evidence to suggest Brylie St. Clair doesn’t just hop in the water from time to time, but is actually very talented at wrangling up fish.

Is Brylie the next Olivia Dunne?

As is custom whenever there’s a rising college athlete on social media, the biggest question is can she be the next Olivia Dunne?

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves on this one. She has a total of 350,000 followers between TikTok and Instagram. Olivia Dunne has right around 11.4 million.

The numbers aren’t particularly close.

Is Brylie St. Clair the next Olivia Dunne? She’s an avid fan of fishing and the outdoors. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While Brylie St. Clair might have a long way to go before catching Olivia Dunne, it’s clear she’s well on her way. Plus, she seems to be crushing the country girl niche on social media. All it takes is a small dedicated fanbase to start printing cash.

It definitely seems like she’s here for the long haul.