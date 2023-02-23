Is Brylie St. Clair The Paige Spiranac Of Softball?

Videos by OutKick

I’m not really ready to declare Mississippi State senior outfielder Brylie St. Clair as the Paige Spiranac of Softball, but if another top contender doesn’t step forward, the OutKick Culture Department’s search could officially be over.

Unless something changes fast, St. Clair could be the unanimous No. 1 Ranked Softball Influencer in the World. Laugh all you want over such a distinction in 2023, but in the age of NIL and the money being thrown around on college athletes, St. Clair is sitting on an influencing career after softball. With over 173k TikTok followers and a solid base of 47k Instagram followers, St. Clair in on the cusp of fame.

Add in the fact that St. Clair dabbles in noodling and you have a content rocket ship ready for takeoff.

Laugh all you want at my prediction, but in May 2022, Brylie published a TikTok featuring her noodling abilities and now that video has a staggering 1.7 million views. If someone comes along and dethrones St. Clair from the softball world title, she could always slide into the world’s No. 1 noodling influencer role.

That’s right, Brylie’s a two-category influencer. Here at the OutKick Culture Department, we don’t see that very often because the Instagram models typically have just one skill — looking at a camera.

The Mississippi State communications major has the intangibles to go all Bo Jackson on the industry.

Yeah, but does she actually play softball or does she ride the bench?

That’s what the losers will sometimes say when the OutKick Culture Department introduces a new No. 1 ranked influencer. Entering this season, St. Clair had played in 136 games for the Dawgs and started in all 64 games in center field a year ago. This season, Brylie has kept her starting streak going through 10 games and is batting .400 and has hits in 9-of-10 games.

The resume is solid, but there are approximately 8,000 women playing college softball and it’s stacked field, but it’s going to be damn tough to find someone out there who can match dual-threat Brylie.

Stay tuned.