Olivia Dunne Enjoys Being An Elitist, Twitch Streamer Ashley Bond Stops By & Carson Wentz Is Dressed Like A Parlay

Videos by OutKick

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is a pile of crap

Alright, so we made it through the weekend and Monday morning has arrived. This is where the grind officially begins.

It’s time to separate the men from the boys. Let’s get the work week off to a strong start and carry the momentum through to Friday.

The first order of business is the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. The trailer to the movie managed to suck our little one in. So my wife decided to take him to see it last week.

She was looking to burn off a couple of hours, without having to chase him around and keep him occupied. The plan backfired.

After handing over the $20 bucks for tickets – or however much tickets cost – then grabbing some food at the concessions, my son declared, less than an hour into the movie, that it was boring.

He was finished and it was time to go. Rather than wrestling with him to get him to sit through the rest of the pile of crap, she accepted his review of the movie and left.

Now he might be a little younger than the target audience, but that’s also the case when it comes to the Mario Bros. movie that came out earlier this year. He made it through that movie and has done so several times now.

Because that movie isn’t boring. So if you’re on the fence about taking your kids to go see the new TMNT movie, think twice before tossing your hard earned cash its way.

It’s a boring movie according to my littlest one and the animation is weird according to my wife.

Bird drops off a fish at a backyard BBQ

A backyard barbeque received a special delivery thanks to a large bird who decided to toss a fish it was carrying into a fence. The backyard security camera shows a few people relaxing near a pool in the backyard while a man tends to the grill.

The grill isn’t close enough to get a glimpse of what is on the menu, but fish might have been added once the special delivery crashed into the fence.

The bird briefly flies into view grabbing the attention of one of one of the women lounging by the pool. As she points at the bird it can be seen releasing the fish in its talons.

The fish then slams into the wooden fence and lands in the grass where it starts flopping around. Talk about a fresh delivery. There’s no Amazon delivery drone that will be able to do that.

The man at the grill, once he realizes what had happened, makes his way over to retrieve the fish. I’m considering that a sign that it’s time to eat some fish.

You better believe if a fish lands in my backyard, while I’m at the grill, it’s getting tossed on to go along with whatever else was already being cooked up.

Wife’s dying wish is to sleep with her ex

Now to Reddit where a man wrote in that his wife of ten years has a terminal illness and only have 9 months to live.

“I don’t remember life without her and I don’t know what I’m going to do when she’s gone,” the man said. “I have been doing my best to make the last days of her life good and grant whatever wish I can.”

He added, “The doctors said that she was likely to need a wheelchair in 4 or 5 months, then by month 8 she’ll be bedridden for the last few weeks. That’s if she doesn’t decline faster.”

That’s tough news for anyone to deal with. But things get even more difficult for the man as he reveals that his wife’s dying wish is to sleep with one of her exes.

“So basically she thinks that her most physically compatible satisfying lover was him,” he continued. “She gave a whole monologue about how sex sometimes is just physical and how emotionally fulfilling sex is with me but it was bullshit to get to that point.”

That’s a tough way to find out that your wife is still thinking about one of her exes after 10 years of marriage. He added, “So now I’m left with this, deny my dying wife a wish for my own ego, or let her go f*ck another man who she feels was better.”

The man isn’t at all happy about the request, but at the same time is torn about what to do.

“I know what I want to say, but I don’t know if that’s right,” he said “I’m so hurt that sex with an ex was apparently so good that she needs to do it once before she dies. I just hate everything about this.”

Reddit has all the answers

Naturally taking this kind of situation to the folks at Reddit was a great idea. While some were skeptical that the story was genuine they offered up some advice anyway.

It turns out it was an easy call for many of them. With most of them not letting the woman off the hook just because she’s dying.

One commenter summed the situation up this way. They said, “If this is a real story, well then, just pack her stuff and let her live with her ex for the rest of her time.”

Real or not, this story makes you wonder how many people out there would ask to sleep with an ex as their dying wish.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on Twitter or if you prefer to send your love via email, you can do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Over the last 50 seasons, Lyon Richardson of the Reds is the only pitcher to allow a home run on each of the first two pitches of his MLB career. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 6, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

After getting the boot from the World Cup Megan Rapinoe was asked what her favorite memory was…



Her response: “Equal Pay”pic.twitter.com/c71LH7Cg9w — OutKick (@Outkick) August 6, 2023

Carson Wentz is wearing an Eagles helmet, Colts shorts, and Washington jersey in workouts this summer. He is looking for a team. The Eagles second overall pick in 2016 is without a team seven years after being drafted by the Birds

📷 @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/8P7SWdvutU — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 6, 2023

Buddy is dressed like a parlay lmao https://t.co/LSB9eVY3mY — Keg. (@GratefulKeg) August 6, 2023

BREAKING: Megan Rapinoe’s penalty kick just landed pic.twitter.com/xXb9ZYk4s8 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 6, 2023

Look up "slick" in the dictionary and you get this. pic.twitter.com/L7tFGe8mS7 — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2023

"Things Are Tough All Over" starring Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin debuted in theatres today in 1982. #80s #80smovies pic.twitter.com/HtnEpZXZ1y — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) August 6, 2023

Very happy to see this dude get laid out pic.twitter.com/CmPywwAjZY — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 6, 2023

The Cubs have won 15 of their last 19 games! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JVwGcbouV2 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 6, 2023

Tim Anderson is tweeting a lot and deleted the only one that had a seemingly clear message pic.twitter.com/ccIAGsoWRC — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 6, 2023