No Connection Between Ryan Day And People Who Exposed Michigan

The NCAA has found no evidence that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his family played a role in exposing Michigan’s sign-stealing operation.

Jim Harbaugh‘s football program is engulfed in accusations it was running an incredibly complex and detailed sign stealing operation that centered around staffer Connor Stalions. Stalions resigned last week.

A stunning report also released last week claimed people within Michigan’s program were trying to compile evidence that two men tied to Day’s family were behind the operation being exposed. Day and his family members even received threats as a result of the rumor.

But according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, that’s all it was: a rumor.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti contacted NCAA officials Monday in an effort to seek answers over the claim, Yahoo Sports reported. The NCAA confirmed that neither Day nor his family members had anything to do with it.

Over the weekend, Day was asked point blank what he thought of the investigation and if he played any role. He declined to answer any questions about the scandal and went with a classic “no comment” in reaction to the questions.

Ryan Day was not involved in exposing Michigan’s cheating scandal, the NCAA says. (Credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the NCAA is in the third week of its investigation into allegations against the Wolverines, and the Big Ten has notified Michigan that potential disciplinary action is now being discussed. School officials are reportedly gearing up for legal action should the conference decide to hand down a suspension.

Undefeated No. 2 Michigan takes on Penn State on Saturday.

