Michigan Blames Men Linked To Ryan Day’s Family For Cheating Scheme Being Exposed: REPORT

Michigan reportedly is pointing fingers at people linked to Ryan Day’s family for the school being accused of having a massive cheating scheme.

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are accused of running an operation to steal signs with advanced scouting using electronic devices, which is in direct violation of NCAA rules. Alleged pointman Connor Stalions is currently suspended with pay.

Apparently, Michigan has started running its own counter-intel ops to uncover who is responsible for the alleged scheme being exposed. The Wolverines believe it’s family members of Ryan Day.

Multiple sources told TheWolverines.com evidence is being gathered “on two private investigators they believe are behind the investigation into U-M’s alleged illegal on-site scouting.” The unnamed sources, who are described as “sources at Michigan,” also believe the two men have been leaking information in order to make sure the cheating scandal remains in the news.

One private investigator is believed to be tied to Ryan Day’s younger brother Timothy and the other reportedly is linked to Day’s brother Christopher. The report also claims one of the two men Michigan has fingered as being responsible runs an investigation firm in Day’s hometown of Manchester, New Hampshire.

Michigan is also alleging to TheWolverine.com that documents provided to the Washington Post to expose the alleged cheating scheme were “obtained by gaining access to his computer illegally,” and police were investigating the source of the leak. The specific document at the center of the investigation is a spreadsheet outlining Connor Stalions‘ travel plans and budget for his operation, according to the same report.

The names of the two investigators aren’t publicly known at this time.

Does it matter where the information came from?

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out people in Michigan are leaking this information to set the narrative the entire scandal being exposed is nothing more than a bitter Ohio State program looking for revenge. Why else would multiple Michigan sources run to TheWolverine.com claiming men tied to Ryan Day’s family – including one running an investigation firm in his home town – are responsible for pulling the curtain back.

Also, who are the experts in Ann Arbor running crisis PR? By claiming Stalions’ documents are real, the unnamed Michigan sources are admitting he was running a massive cheating operation. How did nobody stop and think this through before leaking this information to TheWolverine.com?

Now, if the documents were obtained illegally – an incredibly serious allegation to make – then that’s for the authorities to figure out.

The NCAA won’t care. The NCAA and Big Ten will make decisions simply based on whether or not Michigan was cheating. It won’t turn a blind eye just because information was *ALLEGEDLY* illegally obtained.

This situation is starting to rival any international espionage story I’ve ever heard. Michigan is accused of orchestrating the biggest cheating operation in college football in my lifetime, and the school through unnamed sources is pointing at people tied to Ryan Day’s family. You couldn’t make up this kind of chaos if you tried. Keep checking back for the latest updates, and make sure to send me your theories on this latest report to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.