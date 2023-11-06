Ryan Day Has Interesting Reaction To Being Asked If He Turned In Michigan

Videos by OutKick

Ryan Day didn’t seem overly comfortable discussing Michigan’s cheating scandal.

The Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh are currently engulfed by chaos amid allegations Connor Stalions oversaw a massive sign stealing and cheating operation. Stalions, who some call CIA Stalions, resigned last week and claimed he did it all alone. The man is keeping his mouth shut like he’s straight out of the “Sopranos.”

A stunning report also released last week claimed people within Michigan’s program are trying to compile evidence that two men tied to Ryan Day’s family are behind the operation being exposed. The report also claims some documents tied to Stalions might have been illegally obtained, but it’s unclear what that actually means at this time.

The Ohio State coach was asked about it coming off the bus for the Rutgers game, and he looked like he’d rather be anywhere else on the planet.

Day was asked point blank what he thought of the investigation, and if he played any role. He declined to answer any questions about the scandal and went with a classic “no comment” in reaction to the questions. However, it was his body language that really caught my attention. The OSU leader looked unbelievably uncomfortable.

You can watch his comments below, and judge his body language for yourself. Make sure to send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Was this a bit of a weird reaction from Day?

Honestly, this short clip raises a lot more questions than answers. The NCAA and Big Ten might have Michigan by the throat.

Day should be incredibly happy. After back-to-back losses to the Wolverines, the tables are finally turning as Michigan faces allegations it had to cheat to win.

Yet instead of being happy, Day looks wildly uncomfortable and offering a “no comment” on if he played any role leaves the door wide open for speculation. I’m sure he was advised to not discuss it, but declining to comment on a simple yes/no question is going to lead to rampant speculation the report of people being tied to Day’s family being involved could be true. I’m not saying it is, but that’s how some will certainly take it.

Ryan Day refuses to comment when asked about Michigan cheating scandal. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The situation is only heating up, and things will definitely get crazier before cooling down. Keep checking back to OutKick for all the updates as we have them, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.