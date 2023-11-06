If Tony Petitti & Big Ten Decide To Suspend Jim Harbaugh, Expect The Fight To Go From Football Field To Court Room

Videos by OutKick

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has found himself in a tough spot concerning the investigation into Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh.

While the majority of the conference’s ADs, coaches and presidents want to see Harbaugh suspended for the sign-stealing allegations, time is not on Tony Petitti’s side. Just three games remain in the 2023 regular season, and Michigan visits Penn State Saturday.

While the NCAA continues to investigate, the Big Ten is working to decide what type of punishment would fit the alleged crime. This right here is the problem. The ‘alleged’ crime has certainly not gone through the proper protocols for handing down a punishment. To make matters worse for the Big Ten, the NCAA has only been on Michigan’s campus for over two weeks.

So if we’re going to see a punishment levied against Jim Harbaugh or the Michigan program, you have to give them a chance to respond, which they could be doing at this moment. After meeting this past weekend in Ann Arbor, both sides obviously couldn’t come to an agreement on what was the right move.

Oh, and spare me the Connor Stalions ‘resignation’ that the Wolverines crafted, knowing he hasn’t participated in the investigation. That was a firing, but Michigan decided to play games in the public relations department, which I don’t blame them for. You can’t make it look like you’re guilty in the public eye, so making it look like Stalions resigned saves them from that.

But this is not just any other recruiting scandal or what the NCAA is already investigating Michigan for at the moment, dating back to Covid. So, it looks like this fight could be headed off the football field and into a court room if the Big Ten decides to hand down a suspension.

Would Tony Petitti Hand Down A Suspension, Knowing Court Battle Was Coming?

The answer to this question is most likely yes. If the Big Ten commissioner met with his own legal counsel and decided to suspend Harbaugh, they know what comes next. Unless Michigan agreed to some type of mediation, which had them agreeing to suspend Harbaugh for let’s just say two games, that’s the only way it doesn’t end in court.

But unfortunately for the Big Ten, the current Michigan president – Santa Ono – has made it clear he expects due process and for Petitti to not rush the decision. Before meeting with the Big Ten commissioner this past Friday, Ono sent him a what was much less a public warning, knowing Michigan fans would see it.

“The reputation and livelihoods of coaches, students, and programs cannot be sacrificed in a rush to judgment, no matter how many and how loudly people protest otherwise. Due process matters,” Santa Ono wrote in-part.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen with University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono following the Big Ten Championship. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Santa Ono would go on to write that he knows other Big Ten schools are seeking a quick and unjustifiable penalty, without a ‘meaningful investigation.’

“Our students, our coaches, our program — all are entitled to a fair, deliberate, thoughtful process,” Ono continued in the email. “We are aware that other representatives of the Big10 are demanding that you take action now, before any meaningful investigation and full consideration of all the evidence. That is not something our conference rules permit.”

So What’s Next For The Big Ten, Michigan And Jim Harbaugh

This all feels like it’s headed towards Tony Petitti handing down some type of punishment, knowing he’ll be in a courtroom soon thereafter. It would actually work in the favor of the Big Ten commissioner to just get it over with this week, if that’s his plan all along.

Petitti can punish Jim Harbaugh, then Michigan would file some type of injunction, but the commissioner can wash his hands of it. He would’ve done what almost the entire collective of Big Ten schools wanted him to do. Sorry, but Tony Petitti can’t help that Michigan fought back, filing a motion in court, which would most likely deem Jim Harbaugh eligible while the court battle unfolded.

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti has a tough decision to make regarding Michigan, Jim Harbaugh (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Sure, it’s going to cost some money, but with the entire conference breathing down your neck for some type of action, just give it to them. Then, he can tell the rest of them ‘Sorry, I did what you asked.’

The point is, there is no simple way to get through this mess. It’s going to be complicated, and knowing the NCAA, they won’t be done with their investigation until 2026. So in the meantime, all the Big Ten can do is act on the ‘sportsmanship’ policy that’s being thrown around. The NCAA isn’t handing down a notice of allegations any time soon. And if so, Michigan would have time to respond.

If the Big Ten decides to go down the road of punishment, prepare for Michigan to fight back with lawyers.