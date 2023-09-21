NFL Power Rankings: The ‘Blockbuster Video’ Week 3 Edition

Videos by OutKick

Be Kind, Rewind and welcome to our Week 3 NFL Power Rankings!

Unreal first two weeks in the league, and it’s only about to get better. Our TV show tiers held up pretty damn well last week if I do say so myself, so let’s try to keep it rolling, huh?

So, late last week I stumbled upon the news that the K-Mart era is coming to an official end. Hard to believe, but there are only two stores left in this great country (Florida and NY).

Read more about it in last week’s Nightcaps if you want, but it’s just sad. No two ways about it. The blue light special was truly a great time in American history.

Anyway, it got me reminiscing about the good old days back in the ’90s when you’d spend your Saturdays running errands with mom. Remember those? K-Mart, car wash, maybe McDonald’s and then, if you were really good, Blockbuster Video. The single greatest thing ever invented in the history of time.

Nothing beat Blockbuster. The smell when you walked in, the feeling you got going up and down the aisles, the rush you got when you successfully snuck into the dirty movie section without anyone seeing. It was the best.

You know what this world could use more of right now? Blockbuster. Just a simpler, happier time.

Let’s bring our beautiful baby back together one last time here in Week 3.

It’s the ‘Blockbuster & Movie Gallery’ edition of NFL Power Rankings!

Tier: The Blockbuster Video Tier

San Francisco 49ers (previous week: 1) Miami Dolphins (4) Kansas City Chiefs (2) Dallas Cowboys (6) Philadelphia Eagles (5) Baltimore Ravens (10)

There was nothing more exciting than knowing you had a trip to Blockbuster staring you in the face on the way home from school on a Friday. You knew right then you had a huge weekend in store. You could also mix it up in the later years and start renting video games. Talk about a gamechanger.

The blue Blockbuster card was also an absolute mic drop wherever you went. Those things were as good as gold in the Dean house. An iconic time in history, and one I still think about at least once a week. Forget the Roman empire. Blockbuster is what this guy spends most of his off time thinking about.

And I’m damn proud of it!

The 49ers and Dolphins are 2-0 with both wins coming on the road. Miami’s defense threw Mac Jones around like a ragdoll Sunday and now they get Russell Wilson for the home-opener. Goooooood luck, Russ!

pic.twitter.com/aAxncBLBDu — Man Bear Pig is Real dot Com (@MBPisReal) September 17, 2023

If the Chiefs continue to look like ass I’m dropping them a tier. This is their final warning. What the hell is happening? Garbage. Yes, obviously I took the over in the game. I’ve already dropped the frauds in Jacksonville a tier because of it.

Cowboys have dropped their Big D (and I don’t mean Dallas) on the table twice, but are they for real? We won’t know until next month (Oct. 8 vs. San Fran). Until then, we build them up until the eventual collapse. Can’t wait.

Eagles are on thin ice, too. Congrats on barely beating Kirk Cousins in primetime. Has that ever been done before??

Tier 2: The Toys R Us Tier

7. Buffalo Bills (9)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (5)

9. Bill Belichick’s tolerance for referees (NR)

10. Dan Campbell’s spitter (8)

11. Cincinnati Bungles (7)

Not a lot of teams in the second tier this week, mainly because I won’t subject such an excellent childhood memory of mine to a bunch of frauds. Frankly, the Bengals shouldn’t even be in here but whatever.

Walking into a Toys R Us as a kid was like walking into an ABC Liquor as an adult. Just pure adrenaline and excitement about what you’re gonna stumble upon at each turn. Whatever you choose, you know it’s gonna be fun and lead to some wild times.

Will you eventually outgrow the 18th lightsaber/30-rack of PBR you just bought? Sure. But you’ll still smile whenever you think about it.

Bill Belichick is one of a kind 🤣



1. Get challenge flag out of sock

2. Wait for officials to set chains

3. Spike the challenge flag pic.twitter.com/RPHV6Nw4Wn — NFL UK (@NFLUK) September 18, 2023

The Bills I guess are kinda-sorta back after an embarrassing Week 1, but the Raiders also stink. The Jags apparently forgot how to play offense but should get back on track this week.

The Lions absolutely refuse to play defense at home but also got royally screwed by the refs on the last play.

The Bengals are the most confusing team in NFL history after two weeks and show more fight in the stands than on the field.

Cranky Bill Belichick hating the refs will never not be funny.

Tier 3: The Circuit City Tier

12. San Diego Chargers minus everyone on their defense (11)

13. Graham Mertz’ girlfriend (NR)

14. New Orleans Saints (14)

15. Green Bay Packers (15)

16. Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination card (NR)

17. The Jets minus Zach Wilson (13)

18. Arthur Smith’s mustache/Falcons (19)

19. Colorado Buffs (17)

20. Seattle Seahawks (21)

Huge tier here, mainly because I don’t know how much staying power any of these NFL teams have. Sort of like Circuit City, right?

It was AWESOME back in the day. Just the best. Nothing like a little trip to Circuit City at the very beginning of this technological boom we’re currently in. They had the coolest things, including the latest Razr phone that was tied to the table with those stretchy chords.

But then Best Buy came along and absolutely buried them six feet under. It was a Red Wedding bloodbath (hey, that’s from last week’s NFL power rankings! Go read ’em here).

Look, the Chargers are good, but they just Charger all. the. time. I can’t give up on them yet. It’ll happen, but just not yet.

The Saints are the best team in the NFC South, which is frankly an insult.

The Packers are probably better than their record. The Falcons are definitely worse. Arthur’s ‘stache is elite.

Hope Keith Olbermann enjoyed being stuffed into one of Aaron Rodgers’ lockers.

Buffs actually move down after a win, mainly because they barely beat a team they were supposed to beat by a billion. Another gambling loss for me. It was a great weekend!

Alexis Loomans may be the one here who has legit staying power. We’ll see.

Tier 4: The Eckerd Tier

21. Washington Football Team (22)

22. Tom Brady South (25)

23. Sean McVay’s Bookie (NR)

24. LA Rams (20)

25. Tom Brady North (24)

26. Kirk Cousins in primetime (18)

27. Gia Duddy’s former team (23)

28. Buddy the Elf (NR)

29. Cleveland Elves (16)

Walgreens is — and always has been — superior to Eckerd, which is why is was ultimately taken over by Rite-Aid.

That being said, there was just something about seeing the blue sign coming up and choosing that over the elitists across the street that made you feel alive.

The folks who chose Eckerd over Walgreens were the gunslingers of the world. The blue-collar workers. The ones who drank Maxwell in the morning and Jack Daniels at night.

It was all the talk for a while, and now it’s dead and gone. Sad.

Anyone believe in the 2-0 Football Team? I mean, come on. Same with the Bucs, who have beaten the winless Vikings and a QB in Justin Fields who literally just admitted the NFL game is too fast for him.

Good teams win, great teams cover. Shoutout to the Rams.

Rams really said “Let’s lose by 7 because the final score sounds better than losing by double digits” pic.twitter.com/GoFBP9mw4K — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) September 17, 2023

The Pats are a scrappy bunch who can’t block, pass, or run. Other than that, they’re a serious contender.

Nobody loves a good garbage time touchdown more than King Kirk.

Pour one out for Gia Duddy and Titans backup Will Levis. College sweethearts who made it a total of three months after graduation before breaking up. Shocker.

The shortest-lived NFL WAG of all-time.

Tier 5: The Movie Gallery Tier

30. NY Giants (35)

31. Indianapolis Colts (28)

32. Oakland Raiders (26)

33. Denver Broncos (27)

34. Carolina Panthers (29)

35. USF Bulls (NR)

36. Houston Texans (30)

37. Arizona Cardinals (32)

38. An actual bear (NR)

39. Chicago Bears (33)

Just the worst of the worst. The knockoffs. The frauds. The Blockbuster wannabees. I mean, LOOK at that above video!

Remember Movie Gallery? Old. Dark. Dingy. Smelled like cheap cologne and dust. Horrible user experience, uninviting, and definitely tucked in between a laundromat and Chinese fast food place in a strip mall right off a major road in your town.

That was Movie Gallery, which died in 2010.

The Giants should be 0-2 and we’ve already reached the Saquon Barkley is hurt portion of the season, which came early this year.

The Colts are better with Gardner Minshew, and so is the league.

Russ can’t stop cooking up Ls.

Go Bulls! Alabama STINKS. Another gambling L for me last week. Seriously, it was a bloodbath. Please click on this story. I can’t get fired any time soon.

Justin Fields:

Justin Fields was asked:



“What do you think is causing you to think too much?”



His response: “Coaching” 💀 pic.twitter.com/X8KRwu7Ju4 — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) September 20, 2023

And with that, let’s head into Week 3 with clear eyes and full hearts (can’t lose!)

Have a suggestion for next week’s NFL Power Rankings tiers? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com/.