Bengals Fans Are Done With Zac Taylor After Another Pathetic Half Of Football

Videos by OutKick

Six quarters into the 2023 NFL season, Cincinnati Bengals fans are DONE with head coach Zac Taylor.

That’s right. Forget the Super Bowl appearance two years ago. Forget the run last season. The hell with it all.

The offense STINKS. Joe Burrow is WASHED. And Zac Taylor needs to be left on the tarmac, Lane Kiffin style.

Not my words! Don’t shoot the messenger.

Cincinnati looked just dreadful last week, and the Bengals STILL don’t have an offensive score this season two more quarters into today’s showdown with the Ravens.

Yes, the team trails 13-10 at the half. No, that score did not come courtesy of Joe Burrow and the offense. Instead, it took a punt return for a score to finally put the Bengals on the scoreboard.

Whoooooof.

Zac Taylor is starting to get on my nerves.



You get the ball at damn near mid field and you:



• Run it for nothing on first

• Throw it behind the line of scrimmage on second

• Throw it behind the line of scrimmage on 3rd

• Punt



How does that happen with these weapons??? — The Nati King (@thenatiking) September 17, 2023

What the fuck is Zac Taylor calling? I legit don’t get it — BengalsHead (@BengalsHead) September 17, 2023

I can’t do it with Zac Taylor’s play calling anymore. He’s so fucking bad at it. Just coach the damn game, stop trying to be McVay, you ain’t him. — Elly De La Cruise ship (@EllyDeLaCruise) September 17, 2023

Zac Taylor’s playbook got leaked. I can’t believe it. We are so finished pic.twitter.com/L3AcbQZeFP — Sammy (@sammy______G) September 12, 2023

Who should we bring in once they grow up and fire Zac Taylor? — Keg. (@GratefulKeg) September 17, 2023

Zac Taylor feels wrath of Bengals fans

Things are going well up in Cincinnati. Someone check on Joe Kinsey, STAT!

I mean, what is going on, though? Like, I don’t get it. The Bengals looks awful. No, scratch that. They look pathetic. Pathetic is the right word.

Joe Burrow stunk last week and he’s stunk so far today. I have more passing yards (35!) than he does through two quarters and I’m currently drinking my 11th beer.

Tee Higgins has two catches for 17 yards, which is somehow a massive improvement over last week. Ja’Marr Chase has one catch for 0 yards.

Zero.

Yikes.

Buckle up for the next two quarters. Could be special.

Zac Taylor's reaction is everything.



This was when the penalty flag was picked-up, following the #Bengals' punt return TD. pic.twitter.com/iC4aT5jK8V — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) September 17, 2023