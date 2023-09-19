Titans Backup QB Will Levis Reportedly Breaks Up With Instagram Superstar Girlfriend Gia Duddy

Videos by OutKick

Here’s a tough one for those who were still clinging to a shred of hope when it comes to true love: Tennessee Titans backup quarterback Will Levis and his Instagram sensation girlfriend, Gia Duddy, have reportedly decided to call it quits.

Say it ain’t so…

Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take reported that Levis is gearing up to hit the town as a single fella for the first time in three years, and the first time since getting a few of those NFL paychecks.

Look out Nashville pic.twitter.com/q18I9awow8 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 19, 2023

Levis and Duddy’s relationship came into focus at the NFL Draft last April. While that was not a particularly fun evening for the ex-Kentucky Wildcat whose mayonnaise obsession borders on disturbing, it was a hell of an evening for his reported ex-lady friend.

Gia Duddy’s Stock Soared At The NFL Draft (Unlike Her Beau’s, Unfortunately)

According to Daily Mail, Levis said Duddy’s Instagram exploded on that evening in Kansas City.

“The one positive thing that me and my family took from draft night is just the attention on social media that my sisters and girlfriend got, so that’s good,” Levis said. “Her followers doubled on draft night and I was like “I need a cut of this.”

Hmm… now why on Earth could that have been the case?

Oooooooohhh… that was probably why.

So, while her then-boyfriend was having a brutal evening with cameras trained on him as NFL team after NFL team spent the first round saying, “Sorry, bud, we’re gonna pass,” Duddy rode the TV facetime to Instagram stardom.

Now that, kids, is how you do it.

In July, a few months before their relationship reportedly hit the skids, Levis said that Duddy was moving to Nashville where she would attend nursing school.

No reports on whether that’ll pan out, but let’s face it, no one likes those awkward post-break-up run-ins at the grocery store.

