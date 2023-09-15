Instagram Star Sommer Ray Shows Some Buns On National Cheeseburger Day, Kay Adams Enjoyed The Eagles Game & Marshawn Lynch Invades Amish Country

Videos by OutKick

We’ve got low-80s during the day and possible 60s at night staring us right in our fat faces down here in Florida this weekend. The ONLY thing that can slow down fall now is Sommer Ray.

See what I did there? Come on. That’s a good one!

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps — otherwise known as the class we all sleepwalk through because there’s football on tonight, tomorrow, Sunday and Monday. Combine that with last night’s game — which Queen Kay Adams beautifully attended — and that adds up to five straight days of football.

This time of year really is the best. Who has it better than us here in the US of A? Nobody, and that’s WITH Joe Biden’s terrible economy!

We’re gonna say Happy Birthday to Instagram legend Sommer Ray here in a bit. We’ll check in with Kay Adams in Philadelphia. We’ll do a little gambling — shoutout to Geoff Clark for last night’s TJ Hockenson over bet. Made me some easy money.

What else do ya’ll feel like talking about today? Should we check in with the last two K-Marts in America? It’s a sad reality, but it’s one we’re gonna face together.

Attention K-Mart shoppers.

I think I’d also like to introduce everyone to the Canes fan who went viral last night for sitting in the stands with a full uniform on, and then maybe celebrate National Double Cheeseburger Day?

Yeah, that sounds good. Let’s plan on all of that and then pivot if necessary. Ready? Aaaaaaaaaaaaaand break!

Class is in session.

Instagram star Sommer Ray turns 27 in style

It’s fall, but we’re gonna start with Sommer. Ray — the Instagram model who turned down $40 million earlier this year by refusing to join OnlyFans — turns 27 today.

Apparently, she’s also known as Instagram’s Ass Girl, but she’s not thrilled about it — at least according to OutKick’s Sean Joseph.

From April:

She’s built a huge following as the ass girl and has worked hard to pivot into the sometimes ass girl. You know, where only some of her pics are booty-centric.

“I’ve worked so hard to try to change my image, in the sense that, I’m not just the ass girl,” she explained. I’m not just that. I have so many layers.”

Ray used a lot of words to say that she’s doing just fine without hopping on the exclusive content money train. And that she doesn’t need the money.

Fascinating stuff. Thanks, SeanJo!

Anyway, Sommer Ray turns 27 today, and — upon first glance — I’m not sure she’s done a ton to break the stigma of being all about the buns. It ain’t a bad thing — especially on National Double Cheeseburger Day — but I’m just saying.

I see a lot of backside on this Instagram page:

Speaking of buns, Happy National Double Cheeseburger Day!

Happy birthday, Sommer Ray! Here’s to 27 more!

Now, let’s get down to business. It’s NDCD (I can’t spell it anymore), which should be taken seriously. There is no greater food in America than the burger. None. It’s sort of what we’re known for, isn’t it? Fat, greasy burgers eaten by fat, greasy people.

That’s America, and that’s why we’re the best.

Anyway, the first double cheeseburger I ever had was from McDonalds way back in the day when they were first introduced. Remember that? The discovery of the McDouble in this country was met with the same excitement as when we landed on the moon.

Every commerical:

Eddie the Echo was an all-time commercial character. Apparently loved a good threesome, too. My dude.

Anyway, the McDonalds McDouble is the obvious gold standard of double cheeseburgers. You know where this is going, right?

McDouble Buffalo Wild Wings double cheeseburger (yep, trust me) McDonalds double quarter pounder w/cheese Whopper Whopper Whopper Whopper, junior, double, triple whopper

Kay Adams had herself a night at the Eagles game

Seriously, though — try the burger at Buffalo Wild Wings when you’re inevitably there this weekend at some point. Best one I’ve ever had. Frankly, it’s really No. 1 and I only put the McDouble there solely for the bit.

You know who’s never just put somewhere for a bit? Kay Adams. She’s a Nightcaps OG and a staple around here. Unfortunately, it’s been a minute since she’s made an appearance … until now!

Our Queen was in Philly last night for that pretty pedestrian Vikings-Eagles game, reminding everyone it’s her world and we’re all just living in it.

e a g l e s pic.twitter.com/p3hcnGd6su — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) September 15, 2023

The Roman Empire trend is my current obsession 😂



💀 @DariusJButler pic.twitter.com/q8wjoidMYL — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) September 14, 2023

How about Navy slinging the rock last night?

Welcome back, Kay Adams!

I only included that last one in there because I need the Nightcaps readers to help me out with this new Roman empire trend.

Apparently, it’s a thing on TikTok right now? I only know this because the First Lady asked me about it two nights ago! Just out of the blue: Do you ever think about the Roman empire?

What? My wife has asked me some wild things over the years, but that easily vaults to the top of the list.

My answer was a very confused, no. BUT, am I in the minority? Do you guys think about the Roman empire on a weekly (daily?) basis? Am I missing out on something? Is there something wrong with me, as a man?

If I need to be thinking more about the Roman empire, please, for the love of God, let me know before it’s too late.

You know what I was thinking about last night, though, as I was watching the Eagles run the exact same run play for three straight hours? The fact that NAVY not only played at the same time and put up 24 points, but they did it by throwing the football 19 times.

Including a passing touchdown!

NAVY JUST THREW A TD😳



PASSING TD for NAVY, did I really just say that🤨



Wow college football is changing A LOT.



pic.twitter.com/uF3Eii91yp — First Class Prospects (@FCProspects_) September 15, 2023

Let’s make some money!

That was the most pass attempts in a game for Navy in nearly a year — I looked it up. That’s right. I’m not just all Mount Rushmores and Sommer Ray around here. I put in some work, too.

That’s also back-to-back games with double-digit pass attempts for Navy, too. I say that because I’ll probably hammer whatever the over is on that next week and get rich. You should, too. You’re welcome.

As for this weekend’s slate — somehow Colorado is still only a 24-point favorite tomorrow night against Colorado State despite Coach Prime basically telling the world he was out for blood after being called out.

I’d crush that. Hell, I can get Colorado -28 on an alternate line at +133. I think I’ll do that, too. You really wanna make some easy money? Go ahead and do a same game teaser parlay with Colorado and the over and guarantee yourself a return.

I also don’t hate the UF-Tenn under (56.5) and maybe will take a peak at South Carolina (+27.5) over Georgia.

I’m also thinking the Giants and Chargers have big bounce-back games Sunday. Both lines seem a little too close for me.

OK, enough gambling talk for now. Here’s my new favorite person in all of college football:

Marshawn Lynch kicks it with the Amish and K-Mart is in trouble

Love that dude, and the story behind it will make you wonder who the hell is cutting onions around the house.

From Brody:

His name is Shelton Douthett. When his brother was in the hospital with pneumonia he told Shelton it would be fun to dress in a full jersey and pads for a game when he got better. His brother died soon after. So he dresses in a full pads, in his brother's memory, every game. https://t.co/TZMrCwYf8u — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) September 15, 2023

Incredible. This is why college football is the best. Legend.

OK, couple quickies on the way to Friday happy hour at you local Applebee’s.

Not much context for this one, mainly because I don’t have much to give. Don’t need any, though, because Marshawn Lynch hanging with Amish folks and ripping F-Bombs like it’s nothing is the most pure thing I’ve ever seen.

Marshawn Lynch kickin it with Amish people is amazing 🤣🤣🤣



🎥: @MoneyLynch , @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/tu16KDG3VR — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 15, 2023

Got my feet up in my Amish bucket and slidin’.

Those folks had NO idea what just hit them, but they know right off the bat Marshawn Lynch is a good dude. He just gives off a good vibe wherever he goes.

Can’t believe it’s been 12 years since Beast Mode was first activated.

Exactly a decade ago today, Marshawn Lynch caused a Beast Quake.



One of the most memorable runs in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/VBb8Lc0yGW — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 8, 2021

Finally, on our way out, let’s all take a shot or 12 tonight for K-Mart. The legendary chain is apparently down to TWO locations in the US.

According to reporters on the K-Mart beat, the chain recently filed a notice with the New Jersey Labor Department that it would be laying off all of its employees at its Westwood location.

When the store closes next month, there will be just TWO left in the country: Miami and Binghamton, New York.

For those who are old enough to remember, there was nothing quite like being in a K-Mart when the blue lights came on and the Attention K-Mart shoppers! started blasting through the store.

You wanna talk about feeling alive — that was it back in the day. Nothing fired up the folks more than the blue light specials. What a damn time.

Long live K-Mart.

Now let’s go have a weekend.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Sommer Ray, Kay Adams or the Roman Empire. Who ya got? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.