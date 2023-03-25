Kay Adams Can Barely Keep Her Dress On During Miami Bachelorette Party

Videos by OutKick

Kay Adams has taken her talents to South Beach, and the OutKick fan favorite – and host of Up & Adams – is having a little trouble keeping her dress on.

Not the first time someone’s had that problem in Miami!

Adams is in town for the weekend for a bachelorette party, and the NFL’s Media Queen is letting the good folks who follow her Instagram page in on the party.

Judging by a couple reels, there have been some close calls, too.

Kay Adams takes on spring break in Florida

Wild ride. We’ve all been there before, too. I’ve had some absolute BATTLES with broken belts and shirt buttons in the past, so I know the feeling.

My situation wasn’t quite as dire as Kay’s here, but looks like she handled it like the consummate professional she is.

It’s been a hell of a few weeks for Queen Kay Adams, too. For you Nightcaps readers out there, you already know she spent the first week of this month enjoying a little R&R in Mexico.

According to her Instagram, she then went out west to do a little skiing before heading back to work for a few weeks. Looks like she’s back on the prowl this weekend, though, and she’s a bit of a risk-taker, too.

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but it’s absolute mayhem down in Miami right now, and the spring breakers ain’t going anywhere.

Head on a swivel, Kay. If you need me, I’m only a few hours north.