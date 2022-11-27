Zach Wilson appears to have lost the Jets locker room. Although there is no way of knowing exactly how players feel in New York, their public demeanor does not bode well for the former No. 2 overall pick.

First and foremost, Wilson has struggled all season. He has completed just 55.6% of his passes with five interceptions to just four touchdown passes. His QBR is 43.8, which is the 25th-worst in the NFL.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Wilson had a very humbling moment earlier this week. After the Jets’ loss to the Patriots last weekend, in which the second-year quarterback played terribly, he did not accept any responsibility. That reportedly rubbed his teammates the wrong way.

In wake of the postgame “incident,” or whatever you want to call it, Wilson was benched. It largely stemmed from his terrible play, but the attitude behind the scenes surely didn’t help.

After getting sent to the metaphorical pine, Wilson apologized to his teammates. He then had to watch Mike White lead New York to a victory over (a very bad) Chicago defense on Sunday.

During the win, wide receiver Elijah Moore caught his first touchdown pass of the season.

Moore, a second round pick in 2021, has expressed his frustration all year. Wilson simply didn’t throw him the ball.

As a result, Moore asked to be traded earlier this year. The team denied him his request, but head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged that he should be getting targeted more often.

Unfortunately for Moore, that didn’t change anything. He caught exactly two (2) passes for 17 yards in Weeks six, eight, nine, and 11 combined. Not ideal.

Elijah Moore’s outlook took a dramatic shift without Zach Wilson on Sunday.

In the Jets’ 31-10 win over the Justin Fields-less Bears, Moore caught two passes for 64 yards— and found pay dirt for the first time in 2022!

ELIJAH MOORE IS BACK IN BUSINESS 🎱 pic.twitter.com/uOWDRLUHJT — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) November 27, 2022

After the game, there was no bellyaching from Moore or his Jets teammates. They actually rallied around their formally-forgotten pass-catcher as he spoke to the media.

#Jets WR Elijah Moore meets the media as his teammates yell “Free that man! Free E!” and “E’s free!” pic.twitter.com/zRAuFl3P0S — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 27, 2022

When asked about the game, Moore did not hold back.

He said that it was “too much fun” being part of an offense that was clicking.

“That’s what happens when we play New York Jets football. That’s the real New York Jets football,” Moore said.

Meanwhile, other players stood near Moore while he said what he said and hyped him up.

It sure seems like there’s no coming back from this for Wilson. It sure seems like he’s completely lost the locker room.

How can the team then turn around and put him back in the starting lineup? It can’t.