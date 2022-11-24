Benched Zach Wilson Apologizes To Teammates For His Conduct, Says It’s A ‘Humbling’ Situation

Zach Wilson had a lot to answer for after dodging accountability for the Jets’ 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Now that he’s lost his starting job to Mike White, Wilson finds himself in a humbling position.

On Wednesday, Wilson gave his reaction to the news of his benching. He also apologized to teammates affected by his response to the close Patriots loss. When reporters asked Wilson if he let the Jets defense down, he replied sternly, “No.”

"This is going to be a good opportunity, a humbling opportunity, for me to put my head down and work harder." – @ZachWilson pic.twitter.com/FLiAH1ZHJa — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 23, 2022

“I had a sick feeling in my stomach,” Wilson said on Wednesday — regarding his contested response.

“It was the only thing I could think of the last couple of days,” Wilson added before speaking about his communications with teammates since.

(Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

“I wanted the opportunity to talk to those guys and really make it from the heart.”

Will Wilson Be Back This Season?

Wilson apologized to his teammates after the failed media session on Sunday. Despite his atrocious 77-yard outing against the Pats, he’s determined to win back his role. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the door would be open for Wilson to get back under center. He also addressed Wilson’s problems based on fundamentals.

Saleh added that the break should help Wilson re-calibrate the skillset that got him drafted second overall in 2021.

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

“Is it a small step back? Absolutely,” Saleh said on his young QB. “But do I think it’s going to be a great leap forward when he gets a chance to reset himself? Absolutely. So, this is not putting a nail in his coffin. This is not that. This is not close to that. …

Saleh said Wilson pushed back on getting benched but ultimately agreed with the decision.

“It’s tough, man. It’s never fun,” Wilson added. “The first thing that went through my mind is I have to get to work, I have to get better.” The news didn’t come as a shock.

“You know what? I wouldn’t say [I was] necessarily surprised because I haven’t been doing my job,” he said. “Of course, I would like to not agree with the decision and everything, but it comes down to I have to play better.”

At 6-4, the Jets are still in contention to nab a wild-card spot in the AFC.

Usurping the Dolphins and Bills may be too tall a task for them in the AFC East, but a solid close to the year should get them in.

(Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)