Jets Receiver Drops Concerning Quote After Losing To The Patriots

Jets receiver Elijah Moore didn’t appear to be in a great mood after losing Sunday to the Patriots.

The Patriots beat the Jets 22-17 in a very ugly game, and following the team dropping to 5-3, Moore was asked about his chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson.

“I don’t even know, I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know,” Moore told the media after finishing the game with a single target and no catches.

Elijah Moore was asked about his on-field chemistry with Zach Wilson:



Elijah Moore hasn’t been shy about his lack of targets.

While this comment should definitely concern fans, it’s not overly surprising given recent events. Moore requested a trade, which the team said won’t happen, and it’s not a secret he’s not happy.

He previously tweeted that he didn’t “understand” why he wasn’t getting the ball and called the wins “butter sweet for me.” I think he meant bittersweet, but I digress.

Now, he’s in front of the media openly talking about how he doesn’t get the ball, and can’t weigh-in on chemistry issues.

He didn’t even attempt to spin the situation. Elijah Moore straight up said he doesn’t get the ball, and he’s not wrong.

On the season, he has been targeted just eight times through eight games. That’s not great if you’re supposed to be a top receiver.

It seems like Moore has more or less thrown in the towel on the Jets. Whenever a player starts publicly criticizing his role, you know things aren’t going well. Will the team find a way to get him more involved? If recent games are a sign, the answer is no.