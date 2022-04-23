Mike Trout, Other MLB Stars Congratulate Miguel Cabrera Joining 3,000-Hit Club

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera has become the 33rd member of MLB’s exclusive 3,000-hit club, with a base knock through the right side of the infield against the Rockies on Saturday afternoon.

MIGUEL CABRERA JOINS 3,000 HIT CLUB WITH SINGLE VS. ROCKIES

The moment Miguel Cabrera joined the 3,000 hit club 🙌



(via @tigers)pic.twitter.com/OWi6Kto07C — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 23, 2022

Cabrera’s legacy had long been cemented before the feat, but it’s another feather in the cap for one of the greatest hitters of the past 20 years, who will find himself in Cooperstown as a first-ballot Baseball Hall of Famer.

The numbers speak for themselves — one of seven players in MLB history with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits — one of just three players with a .300 batting average as well as those accolades. A 2003 World Series champion with the Marlins and a 2012 Triple Crown winner, the first since the Red Sox’ Carl Yastrzemski in 1967 to lead the league in batting average, home runs and runs batted in. A two-time American League MVP award recipient in 2012 and 2013.

In the aftermath of the 39-year-old making history, some of the game’s greats and current crop of stars took to Twitter to congratulate Cabrera. Among those was the Angels’ Mike Trout, who once upon a time, was a 21-year-old youngster competing with Cabrera for MVP awards.

Miguel Cabrera welcomed into the 3000 hit club by his peers ❤️



pic.twitter.com/lDu1Vzh0jX — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 23, 2022

Wow 3000. Way to go my brother pic.twitter.com/PwXSO1B6Uf — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) April 23, 2022

Huge congrats to @MiguelCabrera on 3000 hits. This dude has so much fun playing ball and it’s been an honor to say I’ve completely against one of the greats. My rookie year, he let me know I had a good change up in passing. That single handedly increased my confidence… — Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) April 23, 2022

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.