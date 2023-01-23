Mattress Mack Tells Dak Prescott To Sleep Tight After Losing $2 Million On Cowboys

Mattress Mack has lost a fortune – literally – over the past few weeks, but shooters don’t stop shooting, and our man was still wheeling and dealing after the Cowboys lost to the 49ers Sunday night.

For those who missed it, Mack lost a cool $2 million on the Cowboys in Sunday’s NFC Divisional game thanks to Dak Prescott being awful and Zeke Elliott playing center.

Anyway, it was just the latest big bet lost by the Houston-based mattress store king, and he had some advice for Dak after the tough L.

Change up those crappy sleeping habits!

“Get rid of that Sleep Number mattress and get Tempur-Pedic, you’ll get much better results,” Mack implores Prescott in a now-viral tweet posted just minutes after the game.

A tough loss for the team from Dallas, but I think I may have a solution so this doesn't happen next year… pic.twitter.com/heh2TvqrUq — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) January 23, 2023

Dak Prescott chokes and Mattress Mack has some advice

At this point, I think Dak has to at least consider taking Mack’s advice, right? I mean, why not?

He can’t get the Cowboys over the hump and can’t stop throwing just awful interceptions, which is exactly what he did Sunday.

And don’t tell me he played well the rest of the game, either. Did you see that second-to-last drive of the game? He was terrible Sunday.

Tough few weeks for Mattress Mack, no thanks to Dak Prescott!

Anyway, Mack’s been on somewhat of a cold streak the past few weeks after cashing in over $75 million on the Houston Astros last fall. Earlier this month, he wagered over $3 million on TCU to beat Georgia in the national title game.

Unfortunately, he juuuuuuuuust missed on that one.

Tough few weeks for Mack, but I’m sure he’ll bounce back.

Don’t forget, he also has a ton of money on Houston to win the NCAA national championship in a few months, and last I checked the No. 3 Cougars are doing just fine.