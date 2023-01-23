Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Gets Obliterated On Ridiculous Final Play

The Cowboys were running out of options by the time they called their final offensive play to potentially save their season.

The result: one of the greater follies ever seen executed in an NFL game.

Down 19-12 with five seconds left in the fourth quarter and 70+ yards away from a score, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy set the offense up for a Hail Mary by placing running back Ezekiel Elliott as the sole offensive lineman, setting him up at center.

As soon as the ball was snapped, Zeke got blasted by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Using the ingenuity of Chuck Pagano’s infamous fourth-down fake punt in Indianapolis, the Cowboys set Zeke up for disaster in what may be his final game for the Cowboys.

Dallas has turned to backup RB Tony Pollard all season, who’s flashed a speed and agility that has overshadowed the aging Zeke.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Pollard left Sunday’s loss against the Niners late in the second quarter with a fractured fibula. The Dallas backfield finished with 16 carries for 48 rushing yards.

Pollard left with a fractured foot, while Zeke left with a broken spirit.

Zeke expressed his hopes of returning when asked about his future in Big D.

“Definitely thought about it. I want to be here. I don’t have a crystal ball, but I want to be here,” Elliott said in a postgame interview.

