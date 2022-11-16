Mattress Mack Has Made Another Massive Bet, This Time On College Basketball

Mattress Mack isn’t resting on his laurels.

Fresh off winning over $72 million on his Houston Astros capturing the World Series title, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has placed his next gigantic bet.

The 71-year-old is ALL-IN on the Houston Cougars basketball team to win the NCAA national championship. ‘Mack’ has reportedly placed a pair of bets on the Cougs (10/1) to win it all this season.

Scared money don’t make money, and our guy Mattress Mack is back on the attack!

Less than a week after leaving Caesars Palace with $10 million CASH in a wheelbarrow, Mack is pushing his chips right back to the center of the table.

So far this year, the famed Houston bettor hit multiple bets on the Astros to win the World Series.

He collected $40 million after the Astros won the title, and also took home a cool $30 million for a $3 million bet he placed in May at 10-1 odds the Astros would win.

James Franklin McIngvale — also known as “Mattress Mack” — is all-in on the Houston Cougars. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

But that was last week’s news. The sports calendar has shifted to college basketball (not really), and Mattress Mack is putting $1.5 million on the Cougars.

“I make these bets because we do promotions at the furniture store. Like, if the Astros win the World Series you get your money back,” McIngvale told WLOX. “I won $75 million on that bet, gave back $73 million to the customers and the other $2 million was expenses. It enables us to run these great promotions.”

Different worlds.

The No. 3 Cougars are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Northern Colorado, Saint Joseph’s and Oral Roberts.

