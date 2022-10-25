Mattress Mack Could Win Biggest Sports Bet Ever

The sports world’s most famous bettor “Mattress Mack” is at it again. And this time he could make some SERIOUS cash.

The Houston-based mattress company owner – known for notoriously betting big sports wagers throughout the years – only needs the Astros to win 4 more games in the World Series to win $75 MILLION.

If it hits, the bet would become the biggest sports betting win in legal sports betting history.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Joe McInvagle, also known as “Mattress Mack,” made multiple seven-figure bets on the Astros to win it all this year. Odds on his bets ranged from 10-1 to 5-1.

The Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series beginning this Friday. The Astros are favorited at -185 odds. McInvagle’s jaw-dropping bets have made headlines, but he’s also a great marketer.

CUSTOMERS WIN TOO IF THE ASTROS WIN

Mack knows what he’s doing.

Not only does he get press when making these wagers, but he also gets attention for his other promotions. For example, he is offering people back their money that spent over $3,000 on some sleep sets and furniture from his Gallery Furniture should the Astros win the World Series. A few weeks ago he was offering customers double their money back if the team went on to win it all.

McInvagle also regularly donates to charity and good causes. This past Fourth of July, he gave away 200 mattresses to veterans and first responders.

In 2021, Mattress Mack made headlines for his big bet on the Tampa Bay Bucaneers to cover a +3.5 spread during Super Bowl LV, which they did by defeating the Chiefs. Mack won $3.46 million, and also ran a similar mattress promotion that featured rebates of $3,000 or more if the Bucs should win.

