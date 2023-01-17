Mattress Mack Bet Big On The Dallas Cowboys Because That’s All He Does Now

Are we over Mattress Mack?

Sure, I was all about the 71-year-old Jim McIngvale’s massively absurd bets throughout the past few years. Mainly because it was fun to see if one of them hit.

But after the Texas based Gallery Furniture owner cashed in on a Houston Astros World Series Championship bet for over $75 million last year, I’m kind of tired of all his bets. I’m at the “Alright man, we get it you have a ton of money and you like sports,” feeling of Mack.

MATTRESS MACK IS BETTING ON EVERYTHING NOW

What made Mattress Mack unique is his way of paying-it-forward with his bets when they hit. It was fun, it was entertaining, but he also knows exactly what he’s doing. Even if he loses, he’s still winning.

Case in point – when Mack does these huge bets, he also does it with an in-store promotion. Anyone that buys a mattress during that bet’s time period will also be part of the bet. If the sports bet hits, then Mack will not only reimburse the mattress buyer, but many times will also include additional money. (If it hits, you get double your money back, etc.)

However, the hype around Mack may be getting to his head.

MACK LOST WHEN GEORGIA EASILY DEFEATED TCU

Two weeks ago, Mack wagered $3 million on TCU to defeat Georgia in the College Football National Championship. This was such a stretch of a bet for anyone that truly followed the NCAA season this year. The team had 13 all American players this year, TCU had just one!

Needless to say, Mack lost as the Bulldogs crushed the Horned Frogs 65-7. Any of his mattress buyers who tailed that bet must feel like absolute suckers right now.

But that’s not all…

Now we find out that Mack wagered $200,000 on the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC Championship last week before this past weekend’s Wild Card game. The payout would be for $1.45 million.

He and Bleacher Report announced the bet in a social media post where he sounds like a rambling old person.

MACK HIT AN ASTROS BET THAT BROUGHT IN OVER $70 MILLION

To be fair, if the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott throw for five touchdowns like last night when they destroyed the Buccaneers, the bet may actually hit.

Listen, I’m all about people spending money as they please. But it just seems like the more big bets that Mack is placing, the less appeal it really has? It was one thing for him to bet on his favorite team in the Astros for years, but are we now going to see him bet on everything?

If he continues this way, Mack may find out how quickly his new found celebrity role may change from people being happy for him, to suddenly hoping he begins losing all his bets.