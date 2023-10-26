London Charging $16 A Day If You Are Caught Driving A Car That Is Not Climate Friendly

Videos by OutKick

Citizens of London are fighting back as the British government continues to charge a daily fee for cars that aren’t eco-friendly.

In late August, London began rolling out their latest zero-emissions power grab in which they charge 12.50 pounds (or $16) for cars built before 2006 as well as pre-2015 diesel vehicles. What used to be the unthinkable is now becoming a reality as people are literally being fined for the type of cars they drive. Knowing what we know about EVs and the limits on how far they can go without being recharged, Londoners are seeing the daily charges for exactly what they are – a squeeze play intended to restrict a person’s movement and ultimately their freedom.

As a result of the near-tyrannical power by the city of London all in the name of “the greater good, Londoners are doing what they can to fight back.

Government ULEZ cameras all over London are being disabled by 'Blade Runners'. This person is placing stickers (with a fishing pole) over the cameras so it is only a civil offense.



The government is pushing a zero-emissions policy that will charge people 15 € a day if they have… pic.twitter.com/dtrkM5W5L5 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 25, 2023

GAS AND DIESEL CARS FACING A DAILY FINE

New videos popping up across social media show citizens now covering up the traffic cameras that are designated to capture vehicles license plate and ultimately fine them if their car does not meet the required emissions standard. “Blade runners” put stickers and papers up in order to obstruct the cameras located in the ULEZ zones across the city. Anyone caught messing with the equipment is issued a civil fine but some believe it’s worth it from the unsustainability of the carbon tax.

One of the biggest complaints is that people simply can’t afford the daily fine. There has been a multitude of people from those that need to get to work every day to parents taking theier kids to school that are now having to pay the daily fee in addition to all their other expenses.

“I have no money to pay the fines, I have no money to replace my car,” one person told ABC News as she struggles to figure out what she’s supposed to do.

THEIR END GAME IS MORE CONTROL

Others likened London’s move as an attack on poor people who will be limited in what and where they are allowed to go.

When you add the fact that inflation in Britain is over 11%, you can understand much of their pain. Perhaps most frustrating is this insistence on a ‘zero emissions” goal that London claims it will have by 2050. Many experts believe that’s never going to happen especially without utilizing other energy endeavors rather than solar and wind power.

Despite the Blade Runners push back, London mayor Sadiq Khan said that the fines are a “vital and the right [decision].” The country has also signed agreements to ban the sale of new gas and diesel cans by the year 2030.

As I’ve repeatedly covered here on OutKick, the individual is losing their freedom with each passing day. Whether it’s New York City banning pizza ovens, not allowing you to eat meat, or even your ceiling fans being deemed a “threat” to the environment, you can be sure that the government isn’t going to stop any time soon.