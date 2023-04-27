Does It Ever Stop? New York City Wants To Cut Back Meat And Dairy Products To Help Climate

Videos by OutKick

They’re not even trying to hide it anymore.

This past weekend, New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a new climate change plan that would reduce greenhouse emissions by going after meat and dairy products.

“Food is the third-biggest source of cities’ emissions right after buildings and transportation. But all food is not created equal. The vast majority of food that is contributing to our emission crises lies in meat and dairy products,” the Mayor said during the announcement.

“Plant-powered food isn’t just good for our physical and mental health, but good for the planet as well… That’s why today, we’re committing to reducing the city’s food-based emissions at agencies by 33 percent by 2030 and challenging our private sector partners to join us by cutting their food emissions by 25 percent in the same time period,” he continued.

And there it is.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to cut back on meat and dairy options over climate change concerns. (Getty Images)

WHERE’S THE BEEF?

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. This isn’t taking things out of context.

The Democratic mayor, backed by climate change elitists laid out the plan:

Meat and dairy are contributing to greenhouse emissions and climate change Humans must do their part to protect the Earth and the environment Therefore, we will begin restricting meat production and availability in the coming years



“We can’t have a level of hypocrisy where we want to ensure that we do make local laws to address the emissions that come from fossil fuel, but not be willing to have a real conversation on what food is doing to us,” the vegan Mayor decreed.

Yes, once again the powers that be want to unlawfully control more of our lives. We can’t drive what we want to anymore, we can’t smoke if we want to, and now if the Mayor and these climate activists have their way, we won’t be able to eat our damn Chipotle steak burritos in peace!

What we put on our plate doesn't just affect us. We now know food is the third largest source of emissions in New York City, so what we eat is impacting our entire planet.



That's why today I'm announcing that by 2030, the City will reduce our food-related emissions by 33%. pic.twitter.com/WABpOw3BJO — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 17, 2023

ENERGY, WATER, AND NOW FOOD

I can’t stress this enough – when things like this are being said, it’s just not out of nowhere. Announcements like this are part of a broader and larger plan that often go after an individual’s liberty and freedoms.

We’ve seen this before throughout the Covid pandemic and vaccine rollout.

Political leaders and unelected bureaucrats want to divide the American people so that they can have more power. It will only be a matter of time that anyone who orders meat will be looked down upon, shunned and judged, while also being told that they are the problem (Just as those that didn’t agree in mask mandates were).

Remember, these are the same “leaders” that fired workers for not being vaccinated, despite not being lawfully allowed to do so.

CHILDREN ARE THE FIRST TARGET FOR NEW YORK

New York City and the Mayor have already begun implementing their plan.

“New York City is leading the world when it comes to combating climate change because we’re using every option on the menu in our fight,” the Mayor continued.

One way to do that? Limiting the amount of food choices for public school students by forcing plant-based meals on children.

“This new emissions report shows us that plant-powered food isn’t just good for our physical and mental health, but good for the planet as well. We’ve already made great strides in reducing our food emissions by leading with plant-based meals in our public hospitals and introducing Plant-Powered Fridays in our public schools. Now, we know we need to go further,” the dictator, ergh I mean Mayor said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams continues his authoritarian ways. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It’d be funny if it wasn’t so dangerous.

New Yorkers, you better start stocking up on your frozen White Castle sliders and buffalo wings.

Because your Mayor is about to get rid of the dirty-water hot dogs and instead promote vegan cheesecake as the new food staple of what was once the greatest city in the world.