Biden’s Solution To High Gas Prices: Buy An Electric Car

I’m not sure why everyone is so up in arms about the country’s sky-high gas prices. There’s an easy solution to handle the pain at the pump. As President Joe Biden suggests, just buy an electric car!
Biden made the recommendation during a press conference on Thursday.
“Under my plan, which is before the Congress now, we can take advantage of the next generation of electric vehicles.”
The “typical driver” who purchases an electric car “will save about $80 a month,” Biden insisted.
Well, that sounds easy enough. Finally something to spend that spare $57K on.
According to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost of an electric vehicle is $56,437. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the median personal income for full-time workers in 2021 was $1,010 per week, or $52,520 per year.
In other words, most Americans can finally gain some financial relief at the pump. All they have to do is devote their entire yearly salary, plus an additional $4k, towards the purchase of an electric vehicle. And voila! They’ll then pocket an extra $80 per month!
Problem solved.
I wasn’t able to catch the rest of President Biden’s remarks, but I’m fairly confident he offered the following solutions to other present-day problems:
Homeless? Buy a house.
Addicted? Quit.
Poor? Get some money.
Biden may advocate avoiding the pump, but he’s still fueling plenty of laughs.
