New York City’s Democrat Mayor Adams Is Offering Vegan Cheesecake In Eagles / Giants Bet

New York City Democratic mayor Eric Adams believes that the best thing that the city has to offer is vegan cheesecake.

How do I know this?

Because the mayor, who is supposed to fight for all that NYC represents, has offered VEGAN CHEESECAKE in a bet with Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney ahead of this weekend’s NFC Divisional Game between the Giants and Eagles.

The Philly mayor isn’t even vegan, which makes Adams’ offer even more preposterous.

VEGAN CHEESECAKE IS THE BEST FOOD NYC HAS?

Mayors frequently do friendly wagers when rival cities’ teams play each other. The goal is to pit something one city is known for against their rivals.

But for Mayor Adams to think that vegan cheesecake is the BEST thing that New York City, the greatest city in the world, has to offer is downright absurd.

As someone who has spent over a decade living in New York City, I am immediately calling for Adams to be recalled. He has proven unfit to lead the city. Not only in his allowance in the rise of crime, but for his clear misunderstanding of the city.

New York City has some of the best pizza in the world. Why not offer a slice from John’s of Bleecker’s street? Or Joe’s Pizza near Union Square? Or how about Una Pizza Napoletana which TimeOut voted the best pizzeria in the WORLD.

How about, oh I don’t know, maybe a delicious sandwich from Katz’s Deli?!

Literally anything besides vegan cheesecake.

A pastrami sandwich from Katz Deli in New York City. (Jen Belisi / IndulgentEats.com)

EAGLES ARE FAVORED OVER THE GIANTS

If Adams thought he was being cute by trying to rhyme “cheeseSTEAK” which is a food that Philadelphia is known for, with “cheeseCAKE,” well then he is as much of a joke as his current leadership run has been.

Honestly I don’t even know if I want the Giants to win anymore this weekend. I’m that disgusted with Mayor Adams.

Although the bet officially hasn’t been agreed to yet, Vegas doesn’t appear to believe that Kenney will have to eat anything vegan after Sunday’s football game.

That’s because the Eagles are favored by -7.5.