NYC Mayor Eric Adams Tells Stores Not to Let Customers In While Wearing Masks to Stop Robberies

After years of government officials endlessly promoting masks, they’re rapidly changing their tune.

Since the CDC flip flopped in 2020, liberal politicians like New York City Mayor Eric Adams have been fierce proponents of universal compliance.

After taking over for former Mayor Bill de Blasio, Adams continued obsessive, authoritarian policies. Including forcing toddlers to mask even after mandate policies had been lifted for adults.

All this despite overwhelming evidence that masks are completely ineffective at stopping the spread of respiratory viruses.

He also took over a year to end the pointless, discriminatory vaccine policies that led to thousands of people losing their jobs.

Now, Adams has issued an entirely new type of directive. Instead of businesses denying entry to those who refuse to mask, now he wants them to stop people from entering while wearing one.

To prevent robberies, “we are putting out a clear call to all of our shops, do not allow people to enter the store without taking off their face mask,” Mayor Eric Adams of New York City said. https://t.co/KbmBdyENjj — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 7, 2023

My how the tables have turned.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is happy Kyrie Irving is no longer an employee in New York City. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Masks Now a Threat to Businesses

The incompetence of politicians is truly staggering.

It was always a distinct possibility that normalizing mask wearing would lead to a more dangerous society. Several states, in fact, had laws banning masks for this very reason, among other motivating factors.

But experts panicked, and politicians, desperate to be seen as “doing something” to stop the pandemic, demanded compliance.

Businesses then were forced to become the enforcement arm of draconian, ineffective policies.

Now they’re paying the price.

Criminals realized they could take advantage of this societal shift and hide their faces to make getting away with robberies even easier.

Adams is reaping what he and his ideological allies sowed.

The city had tremendously poor COVID outcomes, despite mask mandates.

Crime skyrocketed and continues to increase dramatically, in part because of the pointless, ineffective policies Adams and his allies promoted.

And now they’re having to do a complete 180, despite the city’s own website recommending otherwise.

“We strongly recommend everyone to wear masks in all indoor public settings to reduce the spread of these viruses,” they say.

They failed to stop COVID, and instead of admitting they were wrong, they’re willing to engage in hilarious blatant contradictions.

No wonder everyone’s moving to Florida.