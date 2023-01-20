Record Breaking Number of New Yorkers Moved to Florida in 2022

The exodus of people from lockdown, mandate, far left areas to the free state of Florida continues unabated.

During the pandemic, huge numbers of people moved to Florida to escape the nonsensical, ineffective COVID policies of blue states.

That trend has only accelerated, even as restrictions have generally ended for most of the country.

The New York Post reported that 64,577 New Yorkers changed out their driver’s licenses for Florida ones in 2022.

Unsurprisingly, that broke the previous record for most driver’s license changes. Which was 61,728, in 2021, of course.

Perhaps Kathy Hochul telling Republicans to leave played a significant role in them, you know, actually leaving.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/01/15: Governor Kathy Hochul delivers remarks at Primitive Christian Church. Governor talked about Martin Luther King Jr legacy, leading to his birthday and promoted her choice for top judge of Appellate Court of New York State Hector LaSalle. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Another Win for Florida

Beyond the sheer numerical size, the 2022 movement marked a 39% increase since 2019 and 46% increase from 2017, according to the Post.

That heavily implies that it’s not simply the weather or cheaper housing causing this massive demographic shift.

It’s a culture of freedom, of competence and effective leadership that are pushing people to flee to Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis has shown time and time again that he’ll stand up for the rights of individuals to live freely. He stood up for children and ensured they’d receive an education, despite teacher’s unions protests.

He’s told Floridians and the rest of the country that he won’t let woke ideology take over his state. And he’s actually followed through on it.

READ: NHL BACKS DOWN AFTER RON DESANTIS CRITICIZES THEIR ‘DISCRIMINATORY’ JOB FAIR IN FLORIDA

But it’s not just cultural issues where he’s winning. After Florida was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, DeSantis and his team immediately mobilized and organized recovery efforts. Bridges were rebuilt in a stunningly short period of time.

Effective governance such as he’s displayed has been nonexistent in blue states.

Record numbers also moved in from California, New Jersey, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

California saw over 30,000 residents flee to Florida, up 98% in just five years.

People are voting with their feet, moving to areas where they know local leaders won’t allow the depressing declines seen in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

They know that taxes and cost of living will be lower, and by extension, quality of life will be higher.

And importantly, they know that far left politics and radical ideologies will have a much harder time taking over their schools.

These numbers highlight that huge numbers of people want the future to be Florida, not the failed incompetence of far left ideology.