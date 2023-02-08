New York City Finally Ending Vaccine Mandates

Videos by OutKick

New York City is finally lifting its unscientific, discriminatory vaccine mandate policy.

Mayor Eric Adams has long imposed vaccination based requirements for city workers, in direct defiance of available evidence.

Based on misinformation from “experts” and other politicians, mandates were supposed to keep others safe. However, these requirements continued despite the fact that the vaccines were entirely unable to prevent transmission or infection.

Mandates did achieve their one actual goal; coercing city employees to get vaccinated. ABC 7 in New York quoted Adams highlighting the “success” of his exclusionary policy.

“City workers stepped up tremendously throughout the pandemic,” said Mayor Adams. “From our health care frontline workers and first responders who saved lives, to the city employees who kept our streets clean, our schools open, and our streets safe, we owe city workers a debt of gratitude for their service during New York City’s darkest days. With more than 96 percent of city workers and more than 80 percent of New Yorkers having received their primary COVID-19 series and more tools readily available to keep us healthy, this is the right moment for this decision. I continue to urge every New Yorker to get vaccinated, get boosted, and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announces the launch of digital billboards and creative ads supporting LGBTQ+ community on April 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

New York joins their ideological allies in California in backing away from pointless mandates.

READ: CALIFORNIA BACKS DOWN, WON’T MANDATE COVID-19 VACCINES FOR CHILDREN

Yet their health officials remain determined to avoid admitting mistakes and justify their anti-science decisions.

“It’s clear these mandates saved lives and were absolutely necessary to meet the moment. We’re grateful that we can now, as we leave the emergency phase of the pandemic, modify more of the rules that have gotten us to this point,” said New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

There is no argument to be made that vaccine mandates were ever “absolutely necessary to meet the moment.”

Those who viewed themselves as higher risk individuals, due to age, obesity or underlying health conditions, would almost certainly have been vaccinated regardless.

For younger, healthier employees, mandates almost certainly created division and distrust, with marginal, transient benefits, if any.

These policies never acknowledged the importance of natural immunity, and ignored fundamental public health principles.

If “experts” and politicians wanted employees to get vaccinated, they could have provided educational materials, meetings or any number of less draconian measures. Instead, they resorted to coercion and manipulation.

And in a perfect twist of authoritarian fate, the city won’t be automatically reinstating fired workers who refused to submit to their demands.

Vaccine mandates were always about enforcing behavior and punishing non-compliance. Based on inaccurate assumptions and misplaced fears, they were the perfect distillation of the absurdity of COVID policies.

This is a long-overdue end to a historically embarrassing moment in New York’s history. Even if those in charge continue to lie to the public about it.