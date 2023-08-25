The Biden Administration Is Coming For Your Ceiling Fans

Videos by OutKick

Is no home appliance safe?

The Biden White House has pinpointed the latest villain in the green agenda: Your humble ceiling fan.

The Department of Energy has proposed a rule that would require ceiling fans to be more energy efficient. And you’re in luck: The move would save U.S. households a whopping $39 over the lifespan of the fan.

Holy wow, what will we do with all that money?!

The problem, though, is the cost associated with the increased equipment will total $86.6 million per year for the manufacturers, the DOE said.

And Republicans in the House Committee on Small Business say if the rule goes into effect, it would devastate the mom and pop fan shops.

“This rule would require numerous small business fan manufacturers to redesign their products and may put between 10% and 30% of small business ceiling fan manufacturers out of business,” GOP members of the committee wrote in a letter on Thursday.

“It appears that the Department of Energy (DOE) may not have properly considered small entities during this rule making process.”

The Energy Department has been on the warpath of late to impose more stringent regulations on household appliances.

Over the past several months, the Biden Administration has imposed new standards for gas stoves, ovens, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, dishwashers, and other essentials as part of its mission to advance energy efficiency and conservation.

But don’t worry about how much it’s going to cost the average homeowner to get these appliances up to code.

Because never mind the fact that politicians love to fly their private jets all over the globe and China emits more greenhouse gasses than the rest of the entire developed world combined. It’s definitely your ceiling fan that’s causing the earth to burn.