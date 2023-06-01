If You Don’t Think They’re Coming For Your Gas Stoves, A New New York Times Article Will Fix That

Videos by OutKick

The New York Times is ready to play its part in ensuring gas stoves become a thing of the past.

Despite the gaslighting by most media outlets, there’s a clear and present push to eliminate gas stoves as an option. And the New York Times is putting its best progressive foot forward to help out.

It published an article explaining how “dangerous” apartment gas stoves are and made its intentions known straight away.

“The blue flames also emit harmful pollutants like nitrogen dioxides, as well as planet-warming gases,” the article reads.

They then moved on to unquestioningly accepting the “concerns” of gas stove critics,” while criticizing efforts to stop the government’s unnecessary overreach.

“Concerns over the health and climate effects of gas-burning stoves have already prompted some cities and states to seek to phase out natural gas connections in new buildings, and the federal government has also moved to strengthen efficiency standards for gas stoves. But the issue has become a polarizing one. Last week in Washington, Republicans convened a hearing of the House Oversight Committee “examining the Biden administration’s regulatory assault on Americans’ gas stoves,'” it says.

Those evil Republicans, trying to stop the Biden administration from doing what they want!

WILMINGTON, DE – AUGUST 13: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden puts his mask back on after delivering remarks following a coronavirus briefing with health experts at the Hotel DuPont on August 13, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Harris is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be a presumptive nominee on a presidential ticket by a major party in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Gas Stoves Are Necessary For Democrats, Dangerous For Everyone Else

Celebrity chef Jose Andres, who repeatedly criticized former President Donald Trump, got an exemption from a gas stove ban for his new restaurant.

READ: CELEBRITY CHEF JOSE ANDRES GETS EXEMPTION FROM GAS STOVE BAN WHILE REGULAR AMERICANS DON’T

Meanwhile the Times, as the semi-official voice of the modern left, writes articles meant to promote further restrictions.

The article also promotes a junk science “study” that tries to tie gas stoves to childhood asthma.

But as many have pointed out, it’s nonsense, with ludicrous data and unsupported conclusions.

This is my take. This study is awful. Banning gas stoves based on these data is crazy

In a country w/ obesity, depression, anxiety, metabolic syndrome, trash food, sedentariness wtf

Also if you ban gas stoves how does that change eating?

Banning gas stoves = idiotic https://t.co/bnjrhBEDWQ — Vinay Prasad MD MPH (@VPrasadMDMPH) May 31, 2023

But the Times is ready and willing to use bad science if it promotes its agenda.

After months of being told that the fight over gas stoves was just another part of the right wing “culture war,” liberal papers have fully taken the mask off.

They’re coming for the gas stoves, even if they have to misrepresent science to do so.