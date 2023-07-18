Electric Cars May Be Worse For Environment Than Gas Cars, According To New Report

Videos by OutKick

All those electric cars that politicians are obsessed with pushing?

Turns out they may actually be worse for the environment than gas cars after all.

Whoops!

Electric cars have become an increasing focus of western governments convinced that lowering emissions in Europe and the U.S. while China increases them will have some meaningful impact on global climate.

The Manhattan Institute released the report this week, and author Mark Mills did not hold back on the absurdity of mandates enforcing the switch to electric cars.

“I think it’s morally consequential. It’s geopolitically consequential and socially, economically consequential,” Mills said to Fox News Digital in an interview. “The subsidies and the mandates run the risk of causing maybe the biggest misallocation of capital in modern times in the industrial markets. Hundreds of billions of dollars are going to be spent chasing these mandates, requirements.”

Those are the exact mandates promoted and enacted by liberal politicians like Gavin Newsom and Joe Biden.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to union workers and volunteers on election day at the IBEW Local 6 union hall on September 14, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Californians are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the California recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Electric Cars Exacerbating Problem They’re Trying To Solve

Mills explained that these exact policies have no hope of solving the problem they’re trying to solve.



“And it won’t, as the report shows, it won’t achieve the goals intended and the attempt to do so will have enormous economic and social costs because the underlying premises are either incorrect, too poorly understood or too difficult to quantify in order to take the actions that are being taken,” he continued.

“It depends on when and where you charge the vehicle,” he told Fox News Digital. “Then you have to add to that, the emissions that occur before you get the vehicle in your driveway for the first time because all vehicles entail CO2 emissions associated with the energy you use to build the vehicle. You use of materials and machines to build everything.



“For an internal combustion engine, something on the order of 15 to 20% of the emissions that is associated with the vehicle over its lifetime of operating occur before you drive it,” he continued. “With an electric vehicle, the share of emissions range from 15% to 100% of total lifecycle emissions. And they’re far greater than the conventional vehicle because you’re building a fuel tank, a battery, on difficult-to-acquire metals.”

This is all common sense, comprehensive thinking. Which is exactly why Newsom, Biden and European politicians ignore it.

Electric cars are more expensive, harder to fix, and see their range rapidly diminish throughout their lifetimes.

But one dimensional thinking has made it so delusional politicians attempt to force demand for products that doesn’t exist otherwise. All while ignoring the ancillary costs and harms from the policies they enforce.

Electric cars may have a place in the consumer marketplace, but pretending they’ll solve climate change is a laughable delusion.

There may be no better description of Biden and Newsom than that.