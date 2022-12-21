LeSean McCoy Says Dak Prescott Is ‘Ass,’ Has ‘Easiest Job In Football’

According to a quick Google search, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy got his nickname, “Shady,” from his mother. She said he would have crazy mood swings as an infant.

As an adult, the nickname still fits since no one loves to throw more “shade” than “Shady” McCoy.

McCoy’s latest target is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott threw a pick-six in overtime that ended the game against Jacksonville.

However, that pass hit Cowboys receiver Noah Brown in the hands, bounced up in the air and then Jags defender Rayshawn Jenkins snagged it and took it to the house.

St. Petersburg native and former Admiral Farragut standout Rayshawn Jenkins wins it for the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pick six in overtime! pic.twitter.com/3VXTI0S8CU — Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) December 18, 2022

Where Cowboys QB Dak Prescott placed the football on his overtime interception returned for a touchdown. A Monday morning conversation can be had about Prescott’s interceptions. But let it be an honest one. He was not the reason the Cowboys lost Sunday. pic.twitter.com/c9MCtZddO1 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 19, 2022

That interception was the second that Prescott threw in the game. The other one … well, that one was his fault.

Dak Prescott’s interception here is about as bad as it gets…#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/g3rVenjVyZ — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) December 18, 2022

That was apparently enough for LeSean “Shady” McCoy to GO IN on Dak Prescott, calling him “ass.” Then he doubled down. Literally.

According to LeSean McCoy, the Cowboys loss against Jacksonville is the fault of quarterback Dak Prescott. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

“Dak is ass. Can I say that on TV? Cause he is ass, ass,” McCoy said. “This is the second game that he has lost by throwing picks. He threw two picks [against] the Packers. [They] had a 14-point lead. Loss.

“Dak Prescott has the easiest job … uh, the second easiest job. The first goes to Purdy and Jimmy G. with the 49ers. Great defense, run the ball very well, make safe passes. Dak has the easiest job in football!” McCoy continued.

.@CutOnDime25 had a lot to get off his chest about Dak Prescott, and @DavidHelman_ obviously disagrees. Get your popcorn ready for this one! 😂🍿 pic.twitter.com/7Q5BKFYdDp — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) December 20, 2022

LeSean McCoy makes Dak Prescott his latest target

It seems like McCoy is trying to make a name for himself in the “hot take” game. Prescott is the latest to face the harsh criticism from “Shady” but he’s no where near the first.

In the last few months, McCoy has taken shots at Patriots coach Bill Belichick, former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster RGIII, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Can’t wait to see who’s next on his list!