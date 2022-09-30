‘Trash’: LeSean McCoy Destroys Kyler Murray With Blunt Comments

LeSean McCoy isn’t a fan of Kyler Murray.

The Arizona Cardinals QB agreed to a monster $230.5 million contract prior to the season starting, but McCoy doesn’t think he’s a competent quarterback at all.

“Trash, overhyped, overrated. He plays like a high school player …. He’s trash. That’s not how you play quarterback,” the former Eagles running back said on the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

“It’s really embarrassing to be honest. Who is coaching this kid,” the retired NFL player added as he continued to twist the knife into Murray’s reputation as a QB.

It’s very safe to say nothing Kyler Murray does impresses LeSean McCoy at all. His comments were unbelievably blunt and brutal.

Whenever you call a player “trash” and claim his style of play is “embarrassing,” you’re not leaving much room for interpretation.

McCoy made his feelings crystal clear.

Murray is also off to a very pedestrian start to the season. The Cardinals are 1-2, and he has 784 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception to start the season. The former Oklahoma star is also only completing 63.8% of his passes.

Fans expect a hell of a lot more after Murray was handed a monster contract, and through three games, they haven’t gotten it.

Now, does that mean McCoy is correct? No, but there’s certainly justification to be frustrated.