Kyler Murray Gets The Contract Extension The Cardinals Promised

The Arizona Cardinals have wilted late in seasons the past few years and quarterback Kyler Murray, drafted No. 1 overall in 2019, has been part of that and been unable to overcome that so far.

But the Cardinals aren’t too worried about it.

The club and Murray’s representatives have agreed on a six-year contract extension through 2028 that will make Murray among the league’s highest paid QBs, OutKick has confirmed. The NFL Network was the first to report the two sides are close to an agreement.

The Cardinals have confirmed a deal is done.

Full contract details are not yet available but Murray, 24, is expected to make in excess of $230 million, including $160 million in guaranteed money.

The timing for Murray and the Cardinals is perfect as the team opens training camp July 26.

The deal makes everyone happy now but as early as February and into the start of free agency in March, Murray was upset the Cardinals were not moving toward this extension but instead promising it would be done late in the summer — like, now.

The team never suggested it didn’t believe in the quarterback as its quarterback of future. Here are some facts the team weighed in deciding to reward Murray, who is a two-time Pro Bowl selection:

*He became the first player in NFL history with 70+ passing TDs and 20+ rushing TDs in his first three seasons.

*Murray’s 66.86 completion percentage is the best in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons (min. 1,000 pass attempts) and his 1,057 completions are the second-most in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons (Andrew Luck-1,062).

*He completed 70+ percent of his pass attempts in seven games in 2021, giving him an NFL record 17 games with a 70+ completion percentage in his first three seasons.

*Murray is the only player in NFL history with 3,500+ passing yards and 400+ rushing in each of his first three seasons. He joined Cam Newton (2011-13) as the only players in NFL history with 11,000+ passing yards and 1,500+ rushing yards in his first three seasons.

*He became the fourth-youngest player in NFL history (24 years, 120 days) to reach 10,000 career passing yards.

The Cardinals obviously meant what they said when they promised this extension and nw they have their quarterback at least through 2028.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero