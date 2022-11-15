LeSean McCoy Completely Disrespects Bill Belichick, Says He’s No Better Than Rex Ryan

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are the greatest one-two punch in NFL history. Belichick undoubtedly benefitted from Brady and Brady certainly benefitted from having Belichick as his head coach during his time in New England.

Both of those things can be true at once. We don’t have to debate every single thing in sports, but debates and hot takes garner views and LeSean McCoy certainly had that fact in mind when sharing his recent opinion about Belichick.

McCoy joined the ‘Up & Adams’ podcast and spewed all sorts of disrespectful takes about the third-winningest coach in NFL history.

The former NFL running back doesn’t think Belichick would be an above .500 coach if it weren’t for Brady. He went as far as to say Belichick wouldn’t be any better of a coach than the likes of Rex Ryan and Marvin Lewis.

“If you take away Tom Brady, do you know what he is? He’s under .500. I think he was very blessed to have Tom Brady,” McCoy said. “And now that he doesn’t have Tom Brady, he’s like all the other good coaches; Marvin Lewis, Rex Ryan, he’s in that class.”

“I think he is a good coach. All ‘the greatest’ and ‘we’ve never seen anything like him’. That’s bullcrap.”

Belichick is 295-147 as an NFL head coach. Lewis was a whopping 131-122 and Ryan had a losing record of 61-66.

Sure, neither Ryan nor Lewis had the luxury of having Brady under center but for McCoy to suggest Belichick isn’t in a league well beyond the likes of those two coaches is moronic.