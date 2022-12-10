LeBron James Says He’s ‘Woke’ And Angry With Media Over Jerry Jones Coverage

In a shocking turn of events, LeBron James has admitted that he’s “woke.”

This comes as no surprise to anyone paying attention, like we have been here at OutKick.

The Washington Post recently published a story on Jerry Jones, the 80-year-old owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

The story contained a photo of him at an Arkansas high school when he was 15, standing towards the back of a larger group. That group, indefensibly, was trying to block a number of black students from entering the building.

It was a clear attempt at cancelling Jones over a 65-year-old photo.

James, naturally, took the bait.

At a press conference quoted by Mediate, he aired his frustrations.

“I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo, but when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask questions about that,” James said.

LeBron James doesn’t think the media gave it its best effort in trying to cancel Jerry Jones. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Jones responded, saying he respected LeBron and was curious about the incident, not participating.

But James didn’t seem to care about the explanation.

LeBron Sees Racism Everywhere

During an interview on his HBO show, The Shop, he was asked about that exchange.

According to Mediate, co-host Paul Rivera asked, “What prompted the moment? Why did you feel that was the right moment to get that off your chest and ask that question?”

“Just accountability, man,” LeBron answered. “The media’s so quick to hold us, athletes, especially us black athletes, always holding us accountable.”

“We can’t make mistakes,” James added. “We can’t do this. They want to bring up everything.”

Apparently black athletes are held accountable moreso than white athletes.

This is a totally unsurprising answer from the “King,” given his history of seeing racism everywhere he goes.

He also supposedly found racist graffiti at his house that was never verified.

So of course he wants to hold others accountable, while ducking tough questions himself.

He finished by saying he’s undoubtedly “woke.”

“I’m just holding them accountable, let them know I see,” LeBron explained. “I am definitely woke, that’s for sure.”

Of course he is, because it’s the easiest thing to be for a modern athlete. It’s also extremely hypocritical.

LeBron buys himself unlimited credit with sportswriters for echoing what they believe. He also claims to care about accountability while never criticizing China for their treatment of ethnic and religious minorities. Despite the fact he makes millions of dollars on the back of Chinese labor.

He perfectly fits the “woke” mindset. Political posturing, virtue signaling and cowardice when it matters most. Classic LeBron.