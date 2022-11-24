Washington Post Tries To Cancel Jerry Jones Over High School Photo Taken 65 Years Ago

The race-obsessed, hate-filled Washington Post has shared its newest tactic in trying to cancel people: find 65-year-old high school photos of 14-year-olds and write negatively about them.

This is exactly what WaPo did with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, but as usual, the paper, and not its targeted ‘villain,’ looks like the loser.

The photo taken on Sept. 9, 1957, shows a 14-year-old Jones standing towards the back of a crowd of white students blocking six black students from the entryway at North Little Rock High School. The six students ultimately enrolled at a different school after advice they received from the district’s superintendent.

The event in the photo involved the North Little Rock Six and occurred just a few weeks before the Little Rock Nine integrated Little Rock Central High School less than five miles away in one of the biggest moments of the civil rights movement.

14-year-old Jerry Jones is seen looking on as the North Little Rock Six attempt to enter the high school he attended. (Associated Press)

Jones has acknowledged that it is him seen in the photo but explained he did not participate in any protesting.

“I don’t know that I or anybody anticipated or had a background of knowing … what was involved,” Jones explained. “It was more a curious thing.”

Jones also explained to the Post that his football coach warned his players to stay away from the anticipated protests on the first day of classes at North Little Rock High.

Jerry Jones on the Dallas Cowboys sideline. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Washington Post Looks Dumb, Again, With Jerry Jones Photo

WaPo’s only agenda in sharing this photo was to point out that Jones attended a segregated high school and was actually present during the North Little Rock Six protests. Its hope is for people to see a young Jones in this photo and draw a conclusion, and the conclusion the Post wants readers to come to is: Jerry Jones is a racist white man.

To WaPo’s disappointment, Jones is simply standing in the back of the crowd looking on with curiosity. Thousands of other students did the same all across the South during that time as schools became integrated.

A 14-year-old Jones watching a truly historic event unfold at his high school isn’t a cancelable offense.

Better luck next time, WaPo, this surely isn’t the last bullet you (think) you have in the chamber.

